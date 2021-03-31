Low-power MCUs with advanced cybersecurity

STMicroelectronics has announced a new generation of extreme power-saving microcontrollers (MCUs), the STM32U5 series, to meet the most demanding power/performance requirements for smart applications including wearables, personal medical devices, home automation, and industrial sensors.

The industry-leading STM32 MCUs, built upon the highly energy-efficient Arm Cortex-M processors, are already in billions of domestic appliances, industrial controls, computer peripherals, communication devices, and equipment managing smart cities and infrastructure.

The new STM32U5 series teams the efficient Arm Cortex-M33 core with ST’s innovative proprietary power-saving features and on-chip IP, cutting down energy demand while pumping up performance. The line also adds new state-of-the-art features needed by today’s applications, including advanced cybersecurity with new hardware-based protection targeting PSA and SESIP (Security Evaluation Standard for IoT Platforms) assurance level 3, as well as graphics accelerators for rich user experiences.

