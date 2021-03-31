Complete guide to DIY SMT assembly in your office

If that synopsis whets your appetite, be sure to read this highly informative article in its entirety: www.dataweek.co.za/*mar21-altium2 .

Altium’s Mark Harris, the author of the above-titled article, explains it best in his intro:“I want to share a little secret with you in this article: assembling SMT prototypes boards is not only easy, but it requires very little equipment. Using just a stencil, I can easily handle prototype down to 0,3 mm pitch ICs, and 0201 (imperial) sized passive components. Tiny wafer-scale components can definitely be a challenge, but the majority of prototypes that are regularly produced can be hand-assembled in a couple of hours with production-quality results, including double-sided boards. If you’re currently hand assembling boards with a soldering station, you need to stop this immediately and start using a stencil instead!”

