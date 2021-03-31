Complete guide to DIY SMT assembly in your office

31 March 2021Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Altium’s Mark Harris, the author of the above-titled article, explains it best in his intro:“I want to share a little secret with you in this article: assembling SMT prototypes boards is not only easy, but it requires very little equipment. Using just a stencil, I can easily handle prototype down to 0,3 mm pitch ICs, and 0201 (imperial) sized passive components. Tiny wafer-scale components can definitely be a challenge, but the majority of prototypes that are regularly produced can be hand-assembled in a couple of hours with production-quality results, including double-sided boards. If you’re currently hand assembling boards with a soldering station, you need to stop this immediately and start using a stencil instead!”
Strength to the tech industry despite the pandemic 31 March 2021, Omnigo
“Although the future seems uncertain, history has shown that through adversity, innovation flourishes. We remain cautiously optimistic about the future of this industry.”
Successful solder processing of high-density connector arrays 26 February 2021, Spectrum Concepts
Processing a component onto a printed circuit board (PCB) used to be fairly straightforward. Through-hole products, or a single- or double-row surface mount component with a larger centreline, rarely ...
Water-based cleaners for electronic assemblies 26 February 2021, Vepac Electronics
The purpose of cleaning, specifically within the rapidly expanding electronics industry, is essentially to improve product lifetime by ensuring good surface resistance and by preventing current leakage ...
Pathfindr device helps people maintain safe social distancing 26 February 2021, RS Components (SA)
The Safe Distancing Assistant from Pathfindr is a new addition to RS Components’ supplier portfolio specialising in asset intelligence using connectivity-enabled location tracking.
Designed for use ...
Indium features low-temp alloy at productronica China 26 February 2021, Techmet
Indium featured its award-winning Durafuse LT – a novel, low-temperature alloy system designed to provide high reliability in low-temperature applications – during productronica China, which was held ...
Assistance system supports efficient conductor processing 26 February 2021, Phoenix Contact
In industrial control cabinet manufacturing, processes still feature multiple manual steps. Phoenix Contact offers a solution in the form of the ClipX WIRE assistance system from the ClipX product family, ...
Upcoming live webinars from Altium 26 February 2021, EDA Technologies
Designing is stressful enough, you shouldn’t have to worry about procuring parts as well. Unfortunately, this is the reality for most of us, especially in today’s climate. Supplies and prices seem to ...
Beating the best with artificial intelligence 31 March 2021, MyKay Tronics
The ability of manufacturing systems to predict and adapt to unforeseen situations, often referred to as artificial intelligence, promises to revolutionise the electronics assembly market.
Portable label printer for rugged conditions 31 March 2021, Grafo Wiremarkers Africa t/a Brady South Africa
Brady’s BMP41 label printer is a rugged, portable solution that provides the versatility to create die-cut or continuous labels up to 25 mm wide, anywhere, anytime. Whether you are faced with jobs for ...