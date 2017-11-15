The surprising ingredients used to bake a solar-panel cake

31 March 2021 Electronics Technology

Jon Major, from the BBC’s Future Planet team, has written an article that explores “The unexpected ingredients that improve solar cells”. Some of these ingredients include the likes of capsaicin, the chemical that gives chilli peppers their spicy sting, and magnesium chloride, which is used as a coagulant for thickening tofu.

What’s more, the way in which these ingredients are mixed and baked affects the quality of the final product. From the article: “Think of solar cells like cake. To find out what will happen when you add a novel ingredient, it’s far more reliable to bake it and then sample the final concoction than to try to predict what it will look and taste like before you bake it.”

