Yamaha opens SMT virtual reality showroom

Yamaha Motor Robotics’ SMT Section has opened the Yamaha SMT Virtual Reality Showroom, an efficient way to experience the latest technology for electronics assembly, inspection and component handling. Registered visitors can login any time to see the full range of Yamaha’s equipment and software solutions.
The showroom’s 360-degree view lets visitors walk up to equipment on display, click to watch the machines in action and learn more about key features. Ideal for current Yamaha equipment owners as well as potential buyers, the videos show features and capabilities, with insights into getting the best performance.
The centrepiece of the Yamaha SMT Virtual Reality Showroom is Yamaha’s Intelligent Total Line Solution comprising the YSP10 printer, YSi-SP solder-paste inspection, YSM20R mounters and YSi-V 3D AOI. Moving freely between the display areas, visitors can also see the YCP10 compact printer and YSM10 high-speed modular mounter.
The Product Preparation section presents service solutions and material management, including the YST-15 storage tower. The Yamaha Control Centre, across the floor, shows the latest software innovations for equipment programming and performance monitoring. General information about Yamaha and downloadable brochures are also available.
“We are very excited to welcome visitors to our new platform. The experience is close to visiting our real showroom in Neuss, Germany, or meeting us at an exhibition, yet it’s available 24/7 on your desktop or mobile,” said Daisuke Yoshihara, general sales manager, Yamaha Motor Europe SMT Section. “You can browse for as long as you like, or just drop in for a minute to quickly check some facts and return as often as you need. Your local Yamaha sales representatives will be delighted to share further information and detailed presentations.”
“Although the future seems uncertain, history has shown that through adversity, innovation flourishes. We remain cautiously optimistic about the future of this industry.”
Altium’s Mark Harris, the author of the above-titled article, explains it best in his intro:“I want to share a little secret with you in this article: assembling SMT prototypes boards is not only easy, ...
Processing a component onto a printed circuit board (PCB) used to be fairly straightforward. Through-hole products, or a single- or double-row surface mount component with a larger centreline, rarely ...
The purpose of cleaning, specifically within the rapidly expanding electronics industry, is essentially to improve product lifetime by ensuring good surface resistance and by preventing current leakage ...
The Safe Distancing Assistant from Pathfindr is a new addition to RS Components’ supplier portfolio specialising in asset intelligence using connectivity-enabled location tracking.
Designed for use ...
Indium featured its award-winning Durafuse LT – a novel, low-temperature alloy system designed to provide high reliability in low-temperature applications – during productronica China, which was held ...
In industrial control cabinet manufacturing, processes still feature multiple manual steps. Phoenix Contact offers a solution in the form of the ClipX WIRE assistance system from the ClipX product family, ...
The ability of manufacturing systems to predict and adapt to unforeseen situations, often referred to as artificial intelligence, promises to revolutionise the electronics assembly market.
