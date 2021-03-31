Yamaha opens SMT virtual reality showroom

Yamaha Motor Robotics’ SMT Section has opened the Yamaha SMT Virtual Reality Showroom, an efficient way to experience the latest technology for electronics assembly, inspection and component handling. Registered visitors can login any time to see the full range of Yamaha’s equipment and software solutions.

The showroom’s 360-degree view lets visitors walk up to equipment on display, click to watch the machines in action and learn more about key features. Ideal for current Yamaha equipment owners as well as potential buyers, the videos show features and capabilities, with insights into getting the best performance.

The centrepiece of the Yamaha SMT Virtual Reality Showroom is Yamaha’s Intelligent Total Line Solution comprising the YSP10 printer, YSi-SP solder-paste inspection, YSM20R mounters and YSi-V 3D AOI. Moving freely between the display areas, visitors can also see the YCP10 compact printer and YSM10 high-speed modular mounter.

The Product Preparation section presents service solutions and material management, including the YST-15 storage tower. The Yamaha Control Centre, across the floor, shows the latest software innovations for equipment programming and performance monitoring. General information about Yamaha and downloadable brochures are also available.

“We are very excited to welcome visitors to our new platform. The experience is close to visiting our real showroom in Neuss, Germany, or meeting us at an exhibition, yet it’s available 24/7 on your desktop or mobile,” said Daisuke Yoshihara, general sales manager, Yamaha Motor Europe SMT Section. “You can browse for as long as you like, or just drop in for a minute to quickly check some facts and return as often as you need. Your local Yamaha sales representatives will be delighted to share further information and detailed presentations.”

Access to the showroom is easy and free of charge by registering at the Yamaha SMT Section website https://smt.yamaha-motor-im.de/showroom-en/

For more information contact Truth Electronic Manufacturing, +27 31 822 8555, terence@truthelectronics.co.za, www.truthelectronics.co.za

