AI platform for mass-market embedded/edge deployments

31 March 2021 Computer/Embedded Technology

NVIDIA’s Jetson TX2 NX delivers the next step in AI performance for entry-level embedded and edge products. It provides up to 2,5 times the performance of Jetson Nano and shares form factor and pin compatibility with Jetson Nano and Jetson Xavier NX.

This small, lower-cost version of the Jetson TX2 is perfect for creating mass-market AI products. Intelligent machine OEMs can scale their product offerings with pin-compatible Jetson modules, while using cloud-native technologies to build, deploy and manage the same software across all of them.

The Jetson TX2 NX system-on-module (SOM) packs hardware accelerators for the entire AI pipeline, including ISP, encoder, decoder, image compositor and more. The NVIDIA JetPack SDK includes libraries and samples for using these accelerators, as well as the latest NVIDIA tools for faster application development and optimisation. All major AI frameworks are supported.

Pre-trained AI models from NVIDIA NGC and the NVIDIA Transfer Learning Toolkit also provide an ideal way to accelerate time-to-market. You can now develop custom AI networks with less effort and containerised deployments make updates flexible and seamless.

Ease of development and speed of deployment – plus a unique combination of form factor, performance and power advantage – make Jetson TX2 NX the ideal mass-market AI product platform to get to market and continuously update over the lifetime of a product.

