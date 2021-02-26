AI platform for mass-market embedded/edge deployments

NVIDIA’s Jetson TX2 NX delivers the next step in AI performance for entry-level embedded and edge products. It provides up to 2,5 times the performance of Jetson Nano and shares form factor and pin compatibility with Jetson Nano and Jetson Xavier NX.
This small, lower-cost version of the Jetson TX2 is perfect for creating mass-market AI products. Intelligent machine OEMs can scale their product offerings with pin-compatible Jetson modules, while using cloud-native technologies to build, deploy and manage the same software across all of them.
The Jetson TX2 NX system-on-module (SOM) packs hardware accelerators for the entire AI pipeline, including ISP, encoder, decoder, image compositor and more. The NVIDIA JetPack SDK includes libraries and samples for using these accelerators, as well as the latest NVIDIA tools for faster application development and optimisation. All major AI frameworks are supported.
Pre-trained AI models from NVIDIA NGC and the NVIDIA Transfer Learning Toolkit also provide an ideal way to accelerate time-to-market. You can now develop custom AI networks with less effort and containerised deployments make updates flexible and seamless.
Ease of development and speed of deployment – plus a unique combination of form factor, performance and power advantage – make Jetson TX2 NX the ideal mass-market AI product platform to get to market and continuously update over the lifetime of a product.
Compact bias tees with up to 35 GHz bandwidth 31 March 2021, RF Design
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Designers can save design time and time-to-market by using a proven bias solution from the high-frequency specialist company, Marki Microwave. Its new line of surface mount bias tees, featuring up to ...
Read more...User-configurable embedded I/O modules 31 March 2021, Rugged Interconnect Technologies
, Computer/Embedded Technology
APZU modules from Acromag provide a programmable Xilinx Zynq UltraScale+ multiprocessor system-on-chip (MPSoC). This MPSoC combines a feature-rich, ARM-based processing system and programmable logic in ...
Read more...Fourth generation PC/104 SBC extends product lifecycles 31 March 2021, Electronic Products Design
, Computer/Embedded Technology
Diamond Systems has introduced Athena IV, a wide-temperature, COM-based SBC (single board computer) with integrated data acquisition and PC/104 I/O expansion. This combination of features makes the compact ...
Read more...New range of double ridge waveguide components 26 February 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Pasternack has unveiled a new series of double ridge waveguide components that are ideal for satellite communication, radar, wireless communication and test and instrumentation.
The new components ...
Read more...Microwave amplitude control module 26 February 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The ACM2052 from Kratos General Microwave is an amplitude control module (ACM) that operates from 0,5 to 2 GHz. It provides precise control of signal amplitude and pulse modulation over a high dynamic ...
Read more...Triple-band helical antenna for GNSS 26 February 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The HC975 from Tallysman is a triple-band helical antenna that is designed for precision GNSS applications and L-band correction services. It features an industry leading low-current, low-noise amplifier ...
Read more...Microwave CW synthesiser module 26 February 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The HSM12001B from Holzworth Instrumentation is an RF synthesiser module that operates from 10 MHz to 12,5 GHz. This microwave CW source is architected on a non-PLL based platform. The digital-analog ...
Read more...Rubber duck antennas 26 February 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Pasternack has released a new line of rubber duck antennas that are designed to address WLAN, IoT, utilities, scada, LoRA, cellular and inventory tracking applications.
The twelve new rubber duck antenna ...
Read more...Nordic SoC powers Bluetooth LE smartwatch 31 March 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Nordic Semiconductor announced that Shenzhen, China-based technology developer Mo Young Ltd. has specified Nordic’s nRF52840 Bluetooth 5.2/Bluetooth Low Energy (Bluetooth LE) advanced multiprotocol System-on-Chip ...