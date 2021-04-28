Battery connectors for industrial vehicles

The Anderson family of Euro Battery Connectors (EBC) are expertly designed for ease-of-use and incorporate an innovative contact carrier to simplify assembly.
The EBC connectors include the industry standard 80, 160 and 320 sizes, all in accordance with DIN 43589-1. Design and materials offer performance that meets or exceeds all the requirements of EN1175-1. All materials chosen are RoHS compliant and selected to ensure years of reliability in adverse industrial environments.
These attributes make the EBC DIN connectors the ideal choice for a wide range of industrial applications in the material handling, battery charging, utility vehicles, motive power, and sweeper/scrubbers markets, amongst many others.
Meeting DIN 43589-1 and EN1175-1 standards assures intermateability with all products that meet the environmental and material standards. Up to four auxiliary contacts means that the connectors can be used for battery monitoring and charger communications. Auxiliary contact sizes are available on the E80 for 2,5 mm2 (#14-#18) wires, while the E160 and E320 accept 4 mm2 (#12) wires.
Optional airtubes can be used to insert air in batteries to circulate electrolytes, while colour-coded hexagonal keys accommodate dry-cell, wet-cell and universal applications and are coded for 24, 26, 48, 72, 80 and 96 V d.c. applications.
An advanced polymer housing provides superior resistance to hydrofluorocarbons and the UL and CSA recognised connectors utilise silver-plated copper contacts to provide excellent conductivity and superior mating cycle performance. Connectors can be mated and unmated without the need for added mechanical assistance.
