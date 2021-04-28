Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Battery connectors for industrial vehicles

28 April 2021 Interconnection

The Anderson family of Euro Battery Connectors (EBC) are expertly designed for ease-of-use and incorporate an innovative contact carrier to simplify assembly.

The EBC connectors include the industry standard 80, 160 and 320 sizes, all in accordance with DIN 43589-1. Design and materials offer performance that meets or exceeds all the requirements of EN1175-1. All materials chosen are RoHS compliant and selected to ensure years of reliability in adverse industrial environments.

These attributes make the EBC DIN connectors the ideal choice for a wide range of industrial applications in the material handling, battery charging, utility vehicles, motive power, and sweeper/scrubbers markets, amongst many others.

Meeting DIN 43589-1 and EN1175-1 standards assures intermateability with all products that meet the environmental and material standards. Up to four auxiliary contacts means that the connectors can be used for battery monitoring and charger communications. Auxiliary contact sizes are available on the E80 for 2,5 mm2 (#14-#18) wires, while the E160 and E320 accept 4 mm2 (#12) wires.

Optional airtubes can be used to insert air in batteries to circulate electrolytes, while colour-coded hexagonal keys accommodate dry-cell, wet-cell and universal applications and are coded for 24, 26, 48, 72, 80 and 96 V d.c. applications.

An advanced polymer housing provides superior resistance to hydrofluorocarbons and the UL and CSA recognised connectors utilise silver-plated copper contacts to provide excellent conductivity and superior mating cycle performance. Connectors can be mated and unmated without the need for added mechanical assistance.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Fax: +27 11 608 1661
Email: sales@vepac.co.za
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

M12 push-pull connectors with internal locking
28 April 2021, Phoenix Contact , Interconnection
Phoenix Contact has extended its existing M12 portfolio to include new push-pull connectors with internal locking. The cross-manufacturer locking system based on IEC 61076-2-010 enables easy cabling and ...

Read more...
How Fujikura developed arc fusion splicing machines with PAS
28 April 2021, IC Logistix , Interconnection
In the early days of fibre communication, distance was important and voice communication was the number one consideration. Today speed plays a pivotal role and fibre is used for voice and petabytes ...

Read more...
New receptacles make key switch hot-swapping effortless
28 April 2021, Spectrum Concepts , Interconnection
Mill-Max receptacles have long been an excellent solution for making PCB components pluggable, removable and replaceable. Mill-Max has recently developed a new series of open bottom, low profile, solder ...

Read more...
Right-angle SMA connectors and assemblies
28 April 2021, TRX Electronics , Interconnection
Amphenol SV Microwave’s right-angle SMA connectors and cable assemblies offer true broadband 40 GHz performance and a space saving design. The design reduces stress on solder joints and accommodates .047 ...

Read more...
Adaptor grommets for M23 square flange connectors
28 April 2021 , Interconnection
For its modularly designed adaptor system, IMAS-CONNECT, icotek offers the new adaptor grommets AT-FL and QT-AT-FL. The adaptor grommets serve as an interface for M23 square flange connectors. The ...

Read more...
Will AI embed itself into the Mil/Aero market in 2021?
28 April 2021, Spectrum Concepts , Interconnection
Embedded systems and artificial intelligence (AI) seem to be the leading trends in the Mil/Aero market. Samtec’s industry manager, Chuck Gratz, agrees with articles written in COTS Journal, Military & ...

Read more...
Baseplate cooled 75 W AC-DC power supplies
28 April 2021, Vepac Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
The availability of a new range of low profile, half-brick, baseplate cooled AC-DC power supplies, which require no external circuitry for operation or EMC compliance, has been announced by XP Power. ...

Read more...
Bayonet connectors for harsh environments
28 April 2021, IPD Electronics , Interconnection
Waterproof, shockproof and UV resistant, the UTGX series from Souriau can withstand continuous underwater immersion, routine pressure washing, dirt and dust and other harsh conditions. Ideal for both ...

Read more...
Miniaturised coax connectors and cable assemblies
28 April 2021, Actum Electronics , Interconnection
Rosenberger’s new-generation WSMP connectors are approximately 45% smaller than standard SMP connectors and can be used for applications up to 100 GHz. Featuring a variety of coaxial connectors and cable ...

Read more...
Current transducer features no insertion loss
31 March 2021, Vepac Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
In a power supply system, high working current occurring under abnormal conditions will affect the power supply and even damage the whole system in serious cases. Therefore, in order to ensure the safe ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved