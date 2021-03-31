Right-angle SMA connectors and assemblies

Amphenol SV Microwave’s right-angle SMA connectors and cable assemblies offer true broadband 40 GHz performance and a space saving design. The design reduces stress on solder joints and accommodates .047 and .086 cable types.
These cable connectors feature standard flexible or semi-rigid cable termination and are intermateable with SMA interfaces. The right-angle SMA connectors and cable assemblies are ideal for 5G wireless test applications, rapid prototyping, and rugged high-frequency RF applications.
The main features of the product range are:
• Space saving design reduces stress on solder joint.
• Replaces the need for tight bend of cable in order to fit in a tight spot.
• Standard flexible or semi-rigid cable termination.
• Intermateable with SMA interface.
• True broadband 40 GHz performance.
Typical applications are rugged high-frequency RF applications, rapid prototyping, high-speed digital component test and 5G wireless test applications.
