Right-angle SMA connectors and assemblies

28 April 2021 Interconnection

Amphenol SV Microwave’s right-angle SMA connectors and cable assemblies offer true broadband 40 GHz performance and a space saving design. The design reduces stress on solder joints and accommodates .047 and .086 cable types.

These cable connectors feature standard flexible or semi-rigid cable termination and are intermateable with SMA interfaces. The right-angle SMA connectors and cable assemblies are ideal for 5G wireless test applications, rapid prototyping, and rugged high-frequency RF applications.

The main features of the product range are:

• Space saving design reduces stress on solder joint.

• Replaces the need for tight bend of cable in order to fit in a tight spot.

• Standard flexible or semi-rigid cable termination.

• Intermateable with SMA interface.

• True broadband 40 GHz performance.

Typical applications are rugged high-frequency RF applications, rapid prototyping, high-speed digital component test and 5G wireless test applications.

Credit(s)

TRX Electronics





