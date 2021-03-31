Will AI embed itself into the Mil/Aero market in 2021?

Embedded systems and artificial intelligence (AI) seem to be the leading trends in the Mil/Aero market. Samtec’s industry manager, Chuck Gratz, agrees with articles written in COTS Journal, Military & Aerospace Electronics and Electronic Specifier, to name a few.

Increasing embedded systems and sensors closer to the end use, as well as utilising artificial intelligence to assist and improve performance, seem to be mentioned across all applications. How is Samtec prepared for this? Are solutions and support ready to help bring your application to market faster?

Embedded systems and AI

Embedded World, held in early March, made note of more computing and sensing systems across all industries closer to the edge. AI learns and adapts when it is sensing and seeing things in real-time. This requires an embedded system to help with the localised computing so there is no delay while waiting for data to go to and from the cloud. This is why you see so many marketing graphics that look like a spider web of interconnected technologies. The Mil/Aero community does this on a global scale with data flying all around the planet!

This is not much of a difference for the Mil/Aero market. Some of the more documented standards that Samtec is involved with are the VITA technologies. VITA standards are building blocks around the critical embedded computing architectures. Apply your own artificial intelligence, link them all together with Samtec interconnects and you have unique solutions using COTS (commercial off-the-shelf) hardware.

Newer standards like SOSA and VNX are leveraging historic work done by VITA. SOSA has pulled together additional engagement from each branch of the military to make more modular hardware for embedded systems and sensors.

Getting smaller, higher speed, more modular building blocks with assurance

With more functionality and sensing closer to the source, hardware must follow suit and the proposed VNX framework enables some of the smallest yet. Samtec’s SEARAY family is a mainstay in VITA’s FMC and FMC+ platforms. While Samtec is proud of the flexibility of the SEARAY family and its ability to fit so well in these modular embedded systems, SEARAY is not the only connector that fits.

Samtec has an entire Micro Rugged solution block that contains many interconnect families that have been tested and abused to make sure they can work in mission-critical systems. This involves Severe Environment Testing (SET) and the application of critical test standards to these families.

Traditional interconnects are not the only options that Samtec has built to survive in harsh environments. If you are looking for something a little different than just pins and plastic, consider the ETUO series. This series is Samtec’s FireFly platform designed as an extended temperature, active optical micro Flyover cable assembly.

Conclusion

Artificial intelligence and embedded systems are definitely a trend in the Mil/Aero market. Samtec makes solutions that fit into the Mil/Aero market, rather than specific Mil/Aero-only connectors. One difference is that Samtec has applied more rigorous testing to make the COTS connectors comply to more of the military-specific test standards.

This combination of product offering and more stringent test standards positions Samtec to help provide you with solutions as you integrate more artificial intelligence deeper in your embedded systems.

