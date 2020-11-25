Low-current SMD LEDs

Kingbright offers a selection of SMD LEDs designed to meet the specifications of many applications. They are most commonly used for portable devices, company consumer electronics, industrial handheld and wearable devices and others. The following is a selection of parts available in the range.

The KAA-3528LSURKCGKCT is a two-colour LED with a reverse gullwing for reverse mounting. The LED has a 630 nm red chip and a 570 nm green chip, which can be controlled separately. The LED is mounted top-down and emits through the PCB. It has dimensions of 3,2 mm x 2,8 mm and 1,9 mm thickness and a viewing angle of 120°.

A number of low-current models in 0603 and 0805 packages offer low 2 mA current consumption with limited voltage. Both packages have a thickness of 0,75 mm. Their high brightness, low power consumption and wide viewing angle make these parts ideal for backlight and indicator functions.

The KPHD-1608 series is a dome lens SMD LED in an 0603 package. This series has a wide viewing angle of 90° for true-green and blue colours and 120° for all other colours. The luminous intensity is from 80 mcd for standard green up to 940 mcd for true-green. The KPHD-1608 series is available in the colours red, orange, 570 nm standard green, 525 nm true-green, yellow and blue.

Another dome lens series is the KPTD-2012 in an 0805 package. This series has a viewing angle of 30° for true-green and blue colours, and 40° for all other colours. The luminous intensity is from 350 mcd for standard green up to 2500 mcd for true-green. The KPTD-2012 series is available in the colours red, orange, 570 nm standard green, 525 nm true-green, yellow and blue.

For more information contact TRX Electronics, +27 12 997 0504

