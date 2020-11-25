Low-current SMD LEDs

Kingbright offers a selection of SMD LEDs designed to meet the specifications of many applications. They are most commonly used for portable devices, company consumer electronics, industrial handheld and wearable devices and others. The following is a selection of parts available in the range.
The KAA-3528LSURKCGKCT is a two-colour LED with a reverse gullwing for reverse mounting. The LED has a 630 nm red chip and a 570 nm green chip, which can be controlled separately. The LED is mounted top-down and emits through the PCB. It has dimensions of 3,2 mm x 2,8 mm and 1,9 mm thickness and a viewing angle of 120°.
A number of low-current models in 0603 and 0805 packages offer low 2 mA current consumption with limited voltage. Both packages have a thickness of 0,75 mm. Their high brightness, low power consumption and wide viewing angle make these parts ideal for backlight and indicator functions.
The KPHD-1608 series is a dome lens SMD LED in an 0603 package. This series has a wide viewing angle of 90° for true-green and blue colours and 120° for all other colours. The luminous intensity is from 80 mcd for standard green up to 940 mcd for true-green. The KPHD-1608 series is available in the colours red, orange, 570 nm standard green, 525 nm true-green, yellow and blue.
Another dome lens series is the KPTD-2012 in an 0805 package. This series has a viewing angle of 30° for true-green and blue colours, and 40° for all other colours. The luminous intensity is from 350 mcd for standard green up to 2500 mcd for true-green. The KPTD-2012 series is available in the colours red, orange, 570 nm standard green, 525 nm true-green, yellow and blue.
Digital dimming LED driver 28 April 2021, Current Automation
, Opto-Electronics
As the DALI Association keeps adding new lighting control functions under the IEC 62386 international regulation to DALI 2.0 digital lighting control products, the lighting control systems can achieve ...
Read more...Right-angle SMA connectors and assemblies 28 April 2021, TRX Electronics
, Interconnection
Amphenol SV Microwave’s right-angle SMA connectors and cable assemblies offer true broadband 40 GHz performance and a space saving design. The design reduces stress on solder joints and accommodates .047 ...
Read more...Inline industrial temperature sensor 26 February 2021, TRX Electronics
, Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Amphenol Advanced Sensors offers an inline flow-through temperature sensor that monitors the temperature of a fluid that passes through it. A system control module receives this temperature reading ...
Read more...IR emitters for industrial mass market 2D/3D sensing 26 February 2021, Future Electronics
, Opto-Electronics
ams has introduced a family of infrared VCSEL (Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser) flood illuminators which help industrial manufacturers to develop new and innovative applications for robots, cobots, ...
Read more...High-brightness 7-inch IPS display 26 February 2021, iCorp Technologies
, Opto-Electronics
The RFF700A9-AWH-DNN is a 7-inch, IPS TFT-LCD display featuring high brightness and wide temperature ranges. This module’s IPS screen allows users to see the display clearly at wider angles, and also ...
Read more...18 GHz DFB laser diode 25 November 2020, Conical Technologies
, Opto-Electronics
The Model-1742, 18 GHz, 1550 nm microwave distributed feedback (DFB) laser provides exceptional performance for linear fibre-optic communications in very wide bandwidth applications.
EMCORE’s linear ...
Read more...High voltage and safety certified MLCCs 25 November 2020, TRX Electronics
, Passive Components
Knowles Precision Devices offers a wide range of components, including high-voltage MLC (multi-layer chip) capacitors and safety certified capacitors designed to meet the needs of industrial equipment ...
Read more...Two-in-one proximity sensor and IR emitter 25 November 2020, Altron Arrow
, Opto-Electronics
The VL6180 is the latest product based on STMicroelectronics’ patented FlightSense technology. This is a ground-breaking technology allowing absolute distance to be measured independent of target reflectance. ...
Read more...Power shunts for high-current applications 25 November 2020, TRX Electronics
, Passive Components
Ideal for high-current applications, the PSx series of shunts has been expanded by KOA. Built using a solid metal alloy resistance element with copper terminations, the device also has a low temperature ...