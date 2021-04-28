Ultra-high precision chip resistors

28 April 2021

New additions have been made to the offering of ultra-high precision chip resistors available from RS Components.

Optimised for industrial and automotive applications as well as for use in test instrumentation and audio equipment, the thin film element of KOA’s RN73R series exhibits a temperature coefficient of resistance that ranges from ±5 ppm to ±100 ppm.

The new series has a far greater electrolytic corrosion resistance than its predecessor – the RN73 series – which ensures a more reliable device, especially in more demanding environments. Resistance values range from 10 Ω to 1,5 MΩ dependent on chip size. Resistance tolerance levels are available down to ±0,05%.

The RN73R chip resistors are supplied in five sizes, from 0402 to 1210, with power ratings of up to 0,25 W. Fully compliant with the AEC-Q200 automotive standard, these components can cope with operational temperatures from -55°C to +155°C. In addition, they have a maximum moisture tolerance of ±0,25% (at 85% relative humidity for a period of 1000 hours at +85°C).

Credit(s)

RS Components (SA)





