32-bit MCU for IoT edge applications

Silicon Labs announced the launch of the EFM32PG22 (PG22) 32-bit microcontroller (MCU), a low-cost, high-performance solution with an optimised combination of energy efficiency, performance and security. With easy-to-use, cost-efficient analog capabilities, the chip is ideally suited for rapid development of consumer and industrial applications with demanding size constraints and low-power operation requirements.
The PG22’s unique mix of product features includes: ultra-low power consumption of 27 µA/MHz active and 1,1 µA EM2 with 8 KB RAM retention; Arm Cortex-M33 core running at 76,8 MHz; 64/128/256/512 Flash options with 32 KB RAM; compact package options of 5 x 5 mm QFN40 (26 GPIO) or 4 x 4 mm QFN32 (18 GPIO); advanced security including secure boot with Root of Trust and Secure Loader (RTSL); and a wide range of peripherals such as a 16-bit ADC, PDM, built-in sleep crystal and temperature sensor.
This MCU is pin- and software-compatible with the award winning EFR32xG22 wireless SoCs (BG22, MG22 and FG22), allowing designers to leverage a scalable embedded platform to simplify product development and help drive cost efficiency.
