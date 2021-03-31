IPC releases quintet of new manufacturing standards
31 March 2021
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
IPC has released five new standards since December 2020 to help the electronics manufacturing industry build electronics better. Add these to your library of standards and stay ahead of the competition by using the most current standards from IPC.
IPC-1782A, Standard for Manufacturing and Supply Chain Traceability of Electronic Products, establishes minimum requirements for manufacturing and supply chain traceability based on perceived risk for all products, processes, assemblies, parts, components, equipment and other items used in the manufacture of printed board assemblies and in mechanical assembly.
IPC-2551, International Standard for Digital Twins: The IPC Digital Twin is comprised of the Digital Twin Product, Digital Twin Manufacturing and Digital Twin Lifecycle frameworks. The standard stipulates and defines Digital Twin properties, types, complexities and readiness levels.
IPC-6902, Qualification and Performance Specification for Printed Electronics on Flexible Substrates, establishes and defines the qualification and performance requirements for printed electronics and the forms of component mounting and interconnecting structures on flexible substrates. IPC-9257 should be purchased along with this standard.
IPC-7093A, Design and Assembly Process Implementation for Bottom Termination Components (BTCs), provides essential design and assembly guidance for implementing bottom termination components (BTCs) as well as guidelines on critical design, materials, assembly, inspection, repair, quality and reliability issues associated with BTCs.
IPC-9257, Requirements for Electrical Testing of Flexible Printed Electronics, assists in selecting the test equipment, test parameters, test data and fixturing required to perform electrical test(s) on flexible printed electronics. IPC-6902 should be purchased along with this standard.
If you are missing any of the standards listed above, you can order online by visiting the IPC online store at https://shop.ipc.org/
