Take an SMT IQ test with Indium’s Dr Lasky

28 April 2021 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Indium Corporation’s Dr Ron Lasky, senior technologist, professor of engineering and director of the Lean Six Sigma programme at Dartmouth College, has created a new SMT IQ Test for new or veteran industry professionals looking for a fun way to measure their surface mount technology (SMT) knowledge.





The free test, which features 10 multiple-choice questions, can be accessed on Dr Lasky’s blog (via www.dataweek.co.za/*apr21-indium) and Indium’s LinkedIn account. Based on the number of correct results, respondents will be ranked from SMT Trainee (three correct answers or fewer) all the way up to SMT Guru (for those who achieve a perfect score).

Five lucky participants will be randomly selected to win a $25 digital gift card. Respondents will have to provide their email address when completing the survey in order to be eligible.

If potential test takers are looking to brush up on their SMT knowledge prior to taking the test, visit Dr Lasky’s blog at www.indium.com/blog/dr-ron-lasky.php





