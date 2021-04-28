Current transducer features no insertion loss

In a power supply system, high working current occurring under abnormal conditions will affect the power supply and even damage the whole system in serious cases. Therefore, in order to ensure the safe and stable operation of the system, a current transducer is often used to monitor the status of working current and to isolate and transmit the current signal to the main control system.
When the power supply is working normally, it can monitor the status of the power supply in real time. When the power supply current is abnormal, it can feed back the current signal to the main control system timeously. The main control system recognises the anomaly, sends a signal to turn off the power supply and sends out an alarm signal to ensure the safe and reliable operation of the system.
Based on the application of electroplating power supply, Mornsun has developed the Hall-type current transducer TLA300-S with high accuracy, fast response and high reliability using Hall sampling, closed-loop compensation, zero residual magnetism and structural optimisation. TLA300-S can accurately measure DC flux, AC flux and excitation flux within the full bandwidth and effectively collect the measured current signal to facilitate the monitoring, acquisition and protection of the user’s system. The TLA300-S features a bandwidth up to 100 kHz and ensures measurement accuracy and zero insertion loss.
The unit adopts a disk structure which is convenient to fix with bolts and can be widely used in welding power supply, UPS power supply, battery power supply, switching power supply, motion control, AC frequency conversion and other fields.
