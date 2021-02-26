High-frequency 100 nF single layer capacitor

Knowles Precision Devices recently announced the release of a new 100 nF capacitor within its V-Series of single layer capacitors. The part is a high-frequency, wire-bondable single layer capacitor, making it ideally suited for GaN and GaAs amplifier applications where small size and microwave performance are critical.
V-Series single layer capacitors are designed to offer higher capacitance in a smaller footprint. The 100 nF model leverages Class II dielectric material with X7R characteristics for DC blocking and RF bypassing in a broad frequency range. Additional uses include filtering, tuning and coupling applications. It has a high capacitance density and can be attached using conductive epoxy or be AuSn solder mounted.
In RF bypassing applications, the 100 nF capacitor can help eliminate supply line noise. High-frequency monolithic microwave integrated circuit (MMIC) amplifiers with broadband gain need to be protected from RF noise on supply lines. Supply noise can mix with RF signals, impacting signal-to-noise ratios and potentially causing spurious output. A bypass capacitor provides an efficient path to ground for RF energy on the supply line before it enters a gain stage.
