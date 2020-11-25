Digital dimming LED driver

As the DALI Association keeps adding new lighting control functions under the IEC 62386 international regulation to DALI 2.0 digital lighting control products, the lighting control systems can achieve simple setup, open systems and high compatibility.

Compared with DALI 1.0, DALI 2.0 adds the definitions and functions of the input device and control device, thus improving and completing the overall DALI lighting system. In the future, LED drivers will become basic lighting devices for DALI 2.0 control systems. Digital lighting enables lighting control to be set up easily whilst reducing the cost and time spent on rewiring.

For indoor DALI dimming solutions, Mean Well improved its products’ functions and launched new products that comply with DALI 2.0 regulations, including the LCM-DA2 and PWM-DA2 series.

The constant-current mode LCM-25/40/60DA2 series has a built-in DIP-switch function, providing multiple current-adjustable functions. The adjustable output current can enable users to reduce the number of models for different LED modules. The LCM-DA2 series can be integrated into a DALI 2.0 digital lighting system application. It also provides a push dimming function. Both traditional wall rocker switching and DALI 2.0 digital lighting are provided.

In addition, the constant-voltage mode PWM-60/90/120DA2 series can supply 12 V, 24 V and 48 V for LED light strips. Both constant-current and constant-voltage luminaires can be easily installed in the same project.

