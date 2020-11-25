Digital dimming LED driver

As the DALI Association keeps adding new lighting control functions under the IEC 62386 international regulation to DALI 2.0 digital lighting control products, the lighting control systems can achieve simple setup, open systems and high compatibility.
Compared with DALI 1.0, DALI 2.0 adds the definitions and functions of the input device and control device, thus improving and completing the overall DALI lighting system. In the future, LED drivers will become basic lighting devices for DALI 2.0 control systems. Digital lighting enables lighting control to be set up easily whilst reducing the cost and time spent on rewiring.
For indoor DALI dimming solutions, Mean Well improved its products’ functions and launched new products that comply with DALI 2.0 regulations, including the LCM-DA2 and PWM-DA2 series.
The constant-current mode LCM-25/40/60DA2 series has a built-in DIP-switch function, providing multiple current-adjustable functions. The adjustable output current can enable users to reduce the number of models for different LED modules. The LCM-DA2 series can be integrated into a DALI 2.0 digital lighting system application. It also provides a push dimming function. Both traditional wall rocker switching and DALI 2.0 digital lighting are provided.
In addition, the constant-voltage mode PWM-60/90/120DA2 series can supply 12 V, 24 V and 48 V for LED light strips. Both constant-current and constant-voltage luminaires can be easily installed in the same project.
Low-current SMD LEDs 28 April 2021, TRX Electronics
, Opto-Electronics
Kingbright offers a selection of SMD LEDs designed to meet the specifications of many applications. They are most commonly used for portable devices, company consumer electronics, industrial handheld ...
Read more...IR emitters for industrial mass market 2D/3D sensing 26 February 2021, Future Electronics
, Opto-Electronics
ams has introduced a family of infrared VCSEL (Vertical-Cavity Surface-Emitting Laser) flood illuminators which help industrial manufacturers to develop new and innovative applications for robots, cobots, ...
Read more...High-brightness 7-inch IPS display 26 February 2021, iCorp Technologies
, Opto-Electronics
The RFF700A9-AWH-DNN is a 7-inch, IPS TFT-LCD display featuring high brightness and wide temperature ranges. This module’s IPS screen allows users to see the display clearly at wider angles, and also ...
Read more...Enclosed type DC/DC converters 25 November 2020, Current Automation
, Power Electronics / Power Management
To complete its product line of enclosed type DC/DC converters, Mean Well unveiled the RSD-30/60 series after announcing the RSD-100/150/200/300, to satisfy the various needs of vehicle applications.
...
Read more...18 GHz DFB laser diode 25 November 2020, Conical Technologies
, Opto-Electronics
The Model-1742, 18 GHz, 1550 nm microwave distributed feedback (DFB) laser provides exceptional performance for linear fibre-optic communications in very wide bandwidth applications.
EMCORE’s linear ...
Read more...Two-in-one proximity sensor and IR emitter 25 November 2020, Altron Arrow
, Opto-Electronics
The VL6180 is the latest product based on STMicroelectronics’ patented FlightSense technology. This is a ground-breaking technology allowing absolute distance to be measured independent of target reflectance. ...
Read more...5” CAN-enabled TFT display 25 November 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Opto-Electronics
The RL0F00050000FGAAASA00 from Raystar is a 5”, CAN-enabled TFT display which is defined as a slave device, and controlled by a master device via CAN-bus commands to render display content on the display ...
Read more...Fibre-optic links for satcom systems 25 November 2020, Conical Technologies
, Opto-Electronics
The Emcore Optiva OTS-2 Series satcom band fibre-optic links are a family of SNMP managed fibre-optic transmitters and receivers that provide high-performance downlink and uplink transport within the ...
Read more...7" CAN-bus display 25 November 2020, iCorp Technologies
, Opto-Electronics
Raystar’s RL0F0007000A8GAAASA00 is a 7" smart display defined as a slave device, which is controlled by a master device via CAN-bus command to render display content on the display screen and return touch ...