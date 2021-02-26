TDK unveiled its new ACT1210D Series common-mode choke for automotive CAN-FD, which began mass production in April 2021.
Automotive LANs (local area networks) are roughly categorised into four systems: body, safety, powertrain and multimedia/information and telecommunications. This product supporting CAN and CAN-FD enables a fivefold increase in data transmission speed at 5 Mbps. Currently, CAN is the most widely used standard for body and other systems, keeping a maximum data transmission speed of 1 Mbps.
While meeting the demands of CiA and IEC standards, the ACT1210D choke also boasts a compact low-profile body (3,2 x 2,5 x 2,5 mm) and noise suppression capabilities. Its unique structural design provides signal mode transfer characteristics (Ssd21) that increase communication quality. The manufacturing process involves a highly automated and extremely precise winder and a wire connection method using the laser welding of metal terminals to achieve high reliability.
Over recent years, demand for the handling of high-speed, large-capacity camera footage in ADAS (advanced driver-assistance systems) has increased. TDK offers a wide range of automotive communication products and a 1000BASE-T1 Ethernet standard lineup to deliver optimal performance for these applications.
