16-bit general-purpose microcontroller

Renesas Electronics has launched and begun mass production of its 16-bit general-purpose RL78/G23 microcontroller (MCU), further strengthening its RL78 family of 8-bit and 16-bit MCUs for a broad range of applications.
Compatible with Renesas’ current general- purpose RL78 MCUs, such as the RL78/G13, the RL78/G23 increases the on-chip Flash memory capacity to 768 KB and substantially expands on-chip peripheral functions, which extend functionality while reducing the bill-of-material (BOM) cost and improving power consumption required by battery-powered applications. With this feature combination, the new RL78/G23 is well suited for a wide range of applications that require both power and cost efficiency, including IoT endpoint devices such as home electronics, remote controls and sensors.
By adopting a new process, the RL78/G23 realises 44 µA/MHz performance during CPU operation and 210 nA in stop mode (with 4 KB of SRAM retention), an even lower power consumption compared to current RL78 MCUs. In addition, the newly implemented snooze mode sequencer (SMS) makes it unnecessary to activate the CPU while any peripheral operations are operating in snooze mode, dramatically reducing power consumption for applications that utilise intermittent operation. Furthermore, the logic and event link controller (ELCL) adds logic functionality to the capabilities of a conventional event link controller (ELC). This makes it possible to create conditional links to multiple events while continuing to benefit from the reduced power consumption realised by the ELC.
The RL78/G23 features a Renesas-exclusive capacitive touch sensor unit that combines high-sensitivity and low-noise characteristics and can be used to implement a contactless gesture-based user interface (UI). The MCU also incorporates enhanced security functions that make it possible to develop truly secure systems. These include a true random number generator (TRNG) – essential for certificate encryption – as well as a device-specific unique ID and a customer ID that can be specified by the user.
Renesas also provides the RL78/G14 evaluation board, which is already qualified to work with FreeRTOS on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and is listed in the AWS Partner Device Catalog. The RL78/G23 evaluation board is also scheduled to receive FreeRTOS qualification.
For more information contact Callie Lombard, Hi-Q Electronics
