Efficiently track assets with custom RFID labels

26 May 2021 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Brady Corporation can design the optimal RFID labelling solution for asset tracking and inventory management to fit any surface. Customisable RFID label components include RFID antennas, chips, optional sensors, adhesives, industrial-grade label material, label shape and colour, label pre-prints and pre-programming. The high level of customisation enables RFID read range modification, applications that require abrasion, chemical, oil or outdoor resistance and applications both on- and off-metal surfaces.

Users can scan and identify or locate multiple items at once from a distance, or one by one in close proximity. RFID benefits include efficiencies in goods receiving, picking, loading and shipping, production, assembly, maintenance, inventory tracking, monitoring and auditing. With handheld scanners and strategically placed fixed scanners, almost any item can be tracked and traced automatically.

Brady can provide a complete solution that includes print-and-program RFID printers and scanners for custom RFID labels. Software can be provided and integrated to manage RFID driven processes, which can include proximity detection, maintenance or installation guidance, shipment control, warehouse forklift automation or simple item counting at specific scanner gates.

How can companies benefit?

The following case study demonstrates how a certain machine builder can now get medical devices shipped and installed faster with RFID. The machine builder wanted to increase customer service levels while reducing cost and was looking for a partner to help implement a solution to support fast, complete shipments of medical devices and to increase installation speed in hospitals.

Together with a partner, Brady presented a complete and efficient logistics solution driven by RFID. Brady offered RFID labels and print-and-program printers, while its partner offered custom software and scanners.

Brady selected its L-2588-26B RFID label and customised the size of each label to the desired A5 format. A fitting RFID inlay offering up to 10 metres read range was integrated and each label was equipped with an acrylic adhesive. The labels can be programmed and printed by the customer with RFID print-and-program printers provided by Brady. Labels are added to every medical device component package when it is picked in the machine builder’s warehouse. Because of this, line of sight is no longer required to identify every component and identification becomes possible from a greater distance.

RFID scanner gates check every component package against the cargo lists in the customer’s ERP system. Wrong components are easily filtered out and the system will also indicate any missing pieces as well as confirm a complete shipment.

On arrival at the end user or anywhere in the logistical chain, cargo completeness is quickly checked by walking around the truck with an RFID scanner. Component packages are unloaded more efficiently because the RFID labels and custom software offer guidance on where their content needs to be set up. This enables installers to efficiently organise component packages while unloading.

Via the software, the RFID label on each package also guides installers on the right order of installation. Proximity alerts help find the smallest of component packages needed to get the hospital’s new medical device operational, swiftly and decisively.

The end result is that the machine builder’s medical devices can now be made operational in hospitals at greater speed with RFID. Efficiency gains start by helping ensure complete shipments of medical device component packages to any hospital in the world. Installers no longer need a visual on hundreds of component packages and instead can rely on proximity detection powered by custom software and RFID scanners and on-site printable RFID labels.

For more information contact Brady South Africa, +27 11 704 3295 , info_africa@bradycorp.com, www.bradysouthafrica.com

Credit(s)

Grafo Wiremarkers Africa t/a Brady South Africa





