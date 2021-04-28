Infrared sensor module for outdoor applications

Vishay recently introduced a new extended-temperature ‘E’ option for its TSSP77038 infrared (IR) sensor module in the Heimdall package.
Designed to meet the special requirements of outdoor applications, the TSSP77038ETR has been enhanced with a storage temperature range of -40°C to +110°C and an operating temperature range of -30°C to +85°C.
Standard packages for IR sensor modules offer limited storage and operating temperature ranges of -25°C to +85°C. With the robust design of its Heimdall package, the TSSP77038ETR is able to handle a wider temperature range, making the device ideal for operation in applications exposed to direct sunlight and large temperature variations, including garage door light barrier systems, door locks and sensors for package and trash bins.
The TSSP77038ETR delivers long-range presence sensing up to 8 m when used with Vishay’s TSAL6200 IR emitting diode at a forward current of 50 mA. The device is ideal for sensing the distance to objects for toys, drones and robots and it may also be used as a reflective sensor for hand dryers, towel or soap dispensers, water faucets, toilets, vending machine fall detectors and security and pet gates.
Designed to receive IR pulses from an emitter with a peak wavelength of 940 nm, the sensor module operates at a supply voltage range from 2,5 V to 5,5 V, features a low supply current of 0,7 mA and is sensitive to a carrier frequency of 38 kHz. It is insensitive to supply voltage ripple noise and provides shielding against EMI, while a daylight blocking filter suppresses visible light.
