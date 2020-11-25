EMI shielded optical film
26 May 2021
Opto-Electronics
Optolite EMIShield Micromesh is an optical solution developed by Instrument Plastics primarily to suit the needs of the avionics, military and defence and medical industries. Representing highly advanced design innovation, Optolite EMIShield meets the needs of a demanding market by providing optimised light transmission, clarity and noise reduction. The material is put through rigorous development and testing procedures to make it an ideal product for use in the highly competitive optical filter industry.
EMIShield products protect electronic equipment from signal interference. Because we live in an increasingly wireless world, our airwaves are becoming more and more polluted with wireless signals which can negatively affect the performance of any type of wireless device – the type of problem that can be solved by using an EMIShield.
Optolite Micromesh is scratch-resistant and durable. It features a larger open area for enhanced light transmission, which makes it stand out from its competition with quality design, durability and conductivity. Optolite Micromesh is ideal for use with laminated glass and plastic windows and electronic displays, as it offers greater clarity and shielding performance than its ITO (indium tin oxide) coated counterparts.
Standard mesh windows typically have a grey tint and therefore compromise visibility. This is not the case with Optolite EMIShield Micromesh, which allows one to see detail as sharply as when using any other kind of shield. The micromesh design also removes the need for expensive bus bars on stepped windows, making it a highly versatile and easy-to-install product for maximising space whilst minimising cost.
Optolite EMIShield Micromesh has been specifically developed to meet the high-performance requirements of demanding industries such as avionics and the military. Consisting of a straightforward four-tier structure, which comprises a masking film, copper mesh enveloped in a blackened layer, PET film and release liner, its basic properties are designed to enhance durability without compromising flexibility or optical output.
For more information contact Actum Group, +27 11 608 3001, sales@actum.co.za, www.actum.co.za
