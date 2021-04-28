Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





News



Print this page printer friendly version

From the editor’s desk: The continued relevance of Moore’s Law in the IoT age

26 May 2021 News Editor's Choice

The end of Moore’s Law (which famously posits that the number of transistors in a dense IC doubles about every two years, assuming an optimal price/performance ratio) has repeatedly been predicted, yet somehow it has endured for more than half a century. In fact, even Gordon Moore himself only projected the ‘law’ over a 10-year timespan when he penned his aptly titled article ‘Cramming more components onto integrated circuits’ in 1965.

As originally formulated in that article, Moore observed that “the complexity for minimum component costs has increased at a rate of roughly a factor of two per year. Certainly over the short term this rate can be expected to continue, if not to increase. Over the longer term, the rate of increase is a bit more uncertain, although there is no reason to believe it will not remain nearly constant for at least 10 years.”

Fast forward to 2021 and the law still holds for the most part, but we’re on the cusp of reaching the physical limitations of how small a transistor can be as semiconductor manufacturing features, or process shrinks, approach just a few atoms in length. This has compelled researchers to explore new paths of innovation such as alternative materials to silicon, while the nascent field of quantum computing promises to completely upend the very essence of how computing power is measured.

That hasn’t stopped others from trying to improve further on silicon-based processes, however, and IBM is once again at the forefront of this drive. As you can read about at http://www.dataweek.co.za/13322r IBM researchers have broken their own silicon process benchmark of 5 nm set just four years ago, by developing a groundbreaking 2 nm ‘nanosheet’ technology. This could result in 45% better performance, or 75% lower energy usage, than today’s most advanced 7 nm node chips.

Don’t expect to buy a new smartphone sporting 2 nm chips anytime soon though, as there is a lesser known ‘Moore’s Second Law’ (also called Rock’s Law) which states that the capital cost of a semiconductor fabrication plant also increases exponentially over time. That means 2 nm processes won’t be commercialised until a few years from now at the soonest.

Looking beyond the headline performance figures, the engineering benefits of having a wider margin to play with in the trade-off between power consumption and processing speed cannot be overstated. For a long time, increasing processing power was the main focus of attention, but over the last few years things have shifted more towards lowering power consumption, driven in large part by the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT). Because the whole concept of the IoT is predicated on having connected devices all over the place, constantly travelling around replacing their batteries would be prohibitively time consuming, not to mention expensive.


Brett van den Bosch, Editor

Another key enabler of IoT evolution is 5G technology, which will enable further energy savings for deployed devices. The Texas Instruments article at http://www.dataweek.co.za/13313r serves as a valuable technical guide for preparing for the 5G world. As if the technical challenges weren’t enough to deal with already, one of the biggest issues designers have to wrap their heads around is the security aspect. ABI Research has taken a deep dive into this topic with a new market report exploring the vulnerabilities and opportunities of IoT security. You can read an article covering that report by going to www.dataweek.co.za/13291r


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 543 5800
Fax: +27 11 787 8052
Email: malckey@technews.co.za
www: www.technews.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Technews Publishing


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Structural battery breakthrough towards ’massless’ energy storage
26 May 2021 , News
Chalmers University of Technology researchers have produced a structural battery that performs 10 times better than all previous versions. It contains carbon fibre that serves simultaneously as an electrode, ...

Read more...
BAMR celebrates 75th anniversary
26 May 2021, BAMR , News
BAMR is celebrating its 75th year of serving the local industry, having been founded on 22 May 1946 by Fred Duk, a former Major in the South African Air Force, upon his return from the Second World ...

Read more...
A tribute to Mark Schroeder
26 May 2021, S.J. Andrews Electronics , News
Written by Mark’s family, with pride as we remember our husband, our dad, our granddad – a man who was and will always be so loved.

Read more...
Company profile: RS Components SA
26 May 2021, RS Components (SA) , News
The history of RS Components is a long and storied one, having been founded in London in 1937 by J.H. Waring and P.M. Sebestyen under the name Radiospares. In those early days, the company was run out ...

Read more...
Electronics news digest
26 May 2021 , News
Overseas       Business ams reported robust first quarter of 2021 group results with revenues of $1,55 billion and an adjusted operating (EBIT – earnings before interest and taxes) margin of 11%. This was ...

Read more...
Events
26 May 2021 , Events, News
Tech Snacks 7-18 June 2021 Virtual A new learning concept from Arrow Electronics allowing visitors to choose from up to five Tech Snacks from across all the event’s headline topics. Each snack is a 15-minute ...

Read more...
Hensoldt and CSIR sign radar development agreement
28 April 2021 , News
A new generation of tactical 3D surveillance radar systems is being developed for naval and land deployment, which will modernise one of Hensoldt’s key radar product lines and further enhance its extensive ...

Read more...
New advances in China’s homegrown chip technology
28 April 2021 , News
According to a China.org.cn report, China's semiconductor industry is speeding up its development of advanced chips as the homegrown 28 nm process is set to enter mass production this year, while the ...

Read more...
Arrow Electronics' Tech Snacks put engineers’ time first
28 April 2021, Altron Arrow , News
Arrow Electronics is launching a new learning concept, Tech Snacks, that will provide engineers with the technical information and insight they need in a choice of formats that have been designed to match ...

Read more...
Inspiring the next generation of female coders
28 April 2021 , News
More than 50 female learners and their teachers from Olievenhoutbosch Secondary School were invited to attend an event at 22 On Sloane, hosted by GirlCode and RS Components South Africa, for a day of ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved