Training videos for op-amp troubleshooting
26 May 2021
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Texas Instruments (TI) has produced a sizeable collection of training materials for linear amplifier troubleshooting, including videos that highlight various techniques to assist with application problem-solving, debugging and datasheet measurements on specific TI products.
The hands-on courses aid in circuit analysis, isolate the root cause of an application’s non-conformance and provide detailed product-level information. Industry experts present each topic in order to help reduce debugging time and move quickly through troubleshooting to production.
The curriculum is segmented into major topic learning categories, each of which contains short training videos and hands-on demonstrations. In addition, each training segment highlights representative system-level issues that may correlate to the observed application anomaly.
Go to www.dataweek.co.za/*may21-opamps to be redirected to the training page.
