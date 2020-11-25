Useful life calculation tool for EPCOS capacitors
26 May 2021
Passive Components
The fully revised version 4.0 of TDK’s tried-and-tested Online AlCap Useful Life Calculation Tool for EPCOS aluminium electrolytic capacitors is now available. The tool covers all new high-voltage capacitors (above 150 V d.c.) with screw, snap-in and solder pin connections. These DC link capacitors are particularly suitable for new designs of converters for industrial applications, such as photovoltaics and wind power generation, as well as uninterruptible power supplies.
The AlCap tool enables up to 15 load profiles to be simultaneously entered, calculated and if so desired, stored for later use. This powerful function allows applications to be developed both with single capacitors and capacitor banks. Furthermore, the tool can perform on a customer-specific basis calculation. This merely requires the CSC code specified in the respective data sheet to be entered.
Access the tool via www.dataweek.co.za/*may21-aicap
