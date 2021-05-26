Print-and-apply cable labelling machines

26 May 2021Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
If you’re still using old technology, the time to get work done seems to disappear. Old processes slow you down, rework creates bottlenecks and errors can bring things to a full stop. One of the ways to help keep things running smoothly is by automating cable identification.
Brady offers a family of print-and-apply machines that take the manual labelling process out of your hands so you can move through your work more efficiently and with less rework. With these modern automated machines, you can:
•Increase productivity – cut labelling time in half to keep your output numbers high.
•Reduce errors – get sustainable, consistent identification without the rework.
•Make changes fast – intuitive full-colour touchscreen and user interface make changing settings easy.
Wraparound and flag labels can be applied up to 10 seconds faster with Brady’s automated cable identification solutions, which include the Wraptor A6200, Wraptor A6500 and BradyPrinter A5500.
The Wraptor A6200 wrap printer applicator is used for wraparound labels in cellular manufacturing and process-driven assembly. Boasting flexibility in a lightweight, compact size, this new automated labelling device is built to boost efficiency.
The Wraptor A6500 wrap printer applicator significantly increases production output by identifying cables with wraparound labels in 5 s.
With the BradyPrinter A5500 flag printer applicator, operators can significantly increase production output by flagging cables in 5 s.
Dedicated labels are available for maximum reliability when using Brady’s automated identification solutions. The labels themselves are of great quality and can resist challenging industrial environments. All identification materials have been tested using standard ASTM test methods for optimal reliability as described in the technical datasheets.
Component counters on sale until end of June 26 May 2021, MyKay Tronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Scienscope, a leading American supplier of cabinet style micro-focus X-ray systems, announced a new promotional sale valid until 30 June 2021, on two of its component management systems: the AXC- 800 ...
Read more...Efficiently track assets with custom RFID labels 26 May 2021, Grafo Wiremarkers Africa t/a Brady South Africa
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Brady Corporation can design the optimal RFID labelling solution for asset tracking and inventory management to fit any surface. Customisable RFID label components include RFID antennas, chips, optional ...
Read more...SMT China Vision Award for CyberOptics’ multi-function system 28 April 2021, Truth Electronic Manufacturing
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
CyberOptics was awarded a 2021 SMT China Vision Award in the category of ‘Inspection – SPI’ for its SQ3000 multi-function system for AOI (automatic optical inspection), SPI (solder paste inspection) and ...
Read more...Yamaha opens SMT virtual reality showroom 31 March 2021, Truth Electronic Manufacturing
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Yamaha Motor Robotics’ SMT Section has opened the Yamaha SMT Virtual Reality Showroom, an efficient way to experience the latest technology for electronics assembly, inspection and component handling. ...
Read more...Take an SMT IQ test with Indium’s Dr Lasky 28 April 2021
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Indium Corporation’s Dr Ron Lasky, senior technologist, professor of engineering and director of the Lean Six Sigma programme at Dartmouth College, has created a new SMT IQ Test for new or veteran industry ...
Read more...Strength to the tech industry despite the pandemic 31 March 2021, Omnigo
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
“Although the future seems uncertain, history has shown that through adversity, innovation flourishes. We remain cautiously optimistic about the future of this industry.”
Read more...Complete guide to DIY SMT assembly in your office 31 March 2021, EDA Technologies
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Altium’s Mark Harris, the author of the above-titled article, explains it best in his intro:“I want to share a little secret with you in this article: assembling SMT prototypes boards is not only easy, ...
Read more...IPC releases quintet of new manufacturing standards 31 March 2021
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
IPC has released five new standards since December 2020 to help the electronics manufacturing industry build electronics better. Add these to your library of standards and stay ahead of the competition ...
Read more...Successful solder processing of high-density connector arrays 26 February 2021, Spectrum Concepts
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Processing a component onto a printed circuit board (PCB) used to be fairly straightforward. Through-hole products, or a single- or double-row surface mount component with a larger centreline, rarely ...