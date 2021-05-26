Print-and-apply cable labelling machines

26 May 2021 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

If you’re still using old technology, the time to get work done seems to disappear. Old processes slow you down, rework creates bottlenecks and errors can bring things to a full stop. One of the ways to help keep things running smoothly is by automating cable identification.

Brady offers a family of print-and-apply machines that take the manual labelling process out of your hands so you can move through your work more efficiently and with less rework. With these modern automated machines, you can:

•Increase productivity – cut labelling time in half to keep your output numbers high.

•Reduce errors – get sustainable, consistent identification without the rework.

•Make changes fast – intuitive full-colour touchscreen and user interface make changing settings easy.

Wraparound and flag labels can be applied up to 10 seconds faster with Brady’s automated cable identification solutions, which include the Wraptor A6200, Wraptor A6500 and BradyPrinter A5500.

The Wraptor A6200 wrap printer applicator is used for wraparound labels in cellular manufacturing and process-driven assembly. Boasting flexibility in a lightweight, compact size, this new automated labelling device is built to boost efficiency.

The Wraptor A6500 wrap printer applicator significantly increases production output by identifying cables with wraparound labels in 5 s.

With the BradyPrinter A5500 flag printer applicator, operators can significantly increase production output by flagging cables in 5 s.

Dedicated labels are available for maximum reliability when using Brady’s automated identification solutions. The labels themselves are of great quality and can resist challenging industrial environments. All identification materials have been tested using standard ASTM test methods for optimal reliability as described in the technical datasheets.

For more information contact Brady South Africa, +27 11 704 3295, info_africa@bradycorp.com, www.bradysouthafrica.com

Credit(s)

Grafo Wiremarkers Africa t/a Brady South Africa





