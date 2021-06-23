The SGM708 microprocessor supervisory circuit reduces the complexity and number of components required to monitor power supply and microprocessor activity. It significantly improves system reliability and accuracy compared to separate ICs or discrete components.
Made by SG Micro, the device provides power supply monitoring circuitry that generates a reset output during power-up, power-down and brownout conditions. The reset output remains operational with VCC as low as 1 V. In addition, there is a 1,25 V threshold detector for power-fail warning, low-battery detection, or monitoring an additional power supply. An active-low manual-reset input (MR) is also included.
The SGM708 is available in a ‘green’ SOIC-8 package and operates over an ambient temperature range of -40°C to +85°C.
