ToF sensor software expansion for STM32Cube

23 June 2021 Design Automation

The x-cube-TOF1 expansion software package for STM32Cube runs on STM32 microcontrollers and includes drivers that recognise time-of-flight (ToF) sensors and perform simple ranging on single or multiple devices.

The expansion is built on STM32Cube software technology to ease portability across different STM32 microcontrollers. It comes with a sample implementation of the drivers running on the X-NUCLEO-53L3A2 expansion boards connected to a featured STM32 Nucleo development board. The software provides sample applications such as simple ranging for expansion boards and breakout boards, multi-sensor ranging, and calibration.

This software is based on the STM32CubeHAL hardware abstraction layer for the STM32 microcontroller. The package extends STM32Cube by providing a board support package (BSP) for the sensor expansion board. The drivers abstract the hardware low-level details and allow applications to access sensor data in a hardware-independent manner. Sensor data can be logged to a file selected by the user.

The package is compatible with and can be downloaded from and installed directly into, STM32CubeMX.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600 , rfibiger@arrow.altech.co.za, www.altronarrow.com

Credit(s)

Altron Arrow





