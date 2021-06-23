Safe and secure plastic enclosures

The IP65-rated Fibox Cardmaster family of enclosures is designed to provide an optimal solution to instrumentation packaging. Ideal for measurement, monitoring and process control equipment, Cardmaster looks good and performs well.
It provides two compartments – one for circuit boards and sensors with slots for printed circuit board insertion and another one for terminal and wiring. All sizes are available in both polycarbonate and ABS. Modern, durable materials are combined with an easy and reliable locking system and transparent door options, to house and protect instrumentation and electronics. PCB guides, knockouts, a terminal wiring compartment and wall mounting options make installing and using a Cardmaster easy.
All Fibox enclosures can be customised to the customer’s requirements by employing modern machinery available at all major Fibox customer service centres. CAD drawing files of standard enclosures are available at www.fibox.com. Factory technical assistance is also available to aid the engineer with creating the most cost-effective customisation that will meet their needs. Buying a customised enclosure from Fibox ensures ongoing consistency and quality.
Where machining eases the mounting and other usability of the final product and shortens the production time at the Fibox customer, colouring is a recommendable way of increasing brand identity. Even colouring some parts of the whole enclosure can give a nice touch. Custom colour moulding is feasible for batches of 500 pieces and becomes truly cost effective for single moulding runs of 1000 units or more.
