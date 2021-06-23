Categories

Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products



Safe and secure plastic enclosures

23 June 2021 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

The IP65-rated Fibox Cardmaster family of enclosures is designed to provide an optimal solution to instrumentation packaging. Ideal for measurement, monitoring and process control equipment, Cardmaster looks good and performs well.

It provides two compartments – one for circuit boards and sensors with slots for printed circuit board insertion and another one for terminal and wiring. All sizes are available in both polycarbonate and ABS. Modern, durable materials are combined with an easy and reliable locking system and transparent door options, to house and protect instrumentation and electronics. PCB guides, knockouts, a terminal wiring compartment and wall mounting options make installing and using a Cardmaster easy.

All Fibox enclosures can be customised to the customer’s requirements by employing modern machinery available at all major Fibox customer service centres. CAD drawing files of standard enclosures are available at www.fibox.com. Factory technical assistance is also available to aid the engineer with creating the most cost-effective customisation that will meet their needs. Buying a customised enclosure from Fibox ensures ongoing consistency and quality.

Where machining eases the mounting and other usability of the final product and shortens the production time at the Fibox customer, colouring is a recommendable way of increasing brand identity. Even colouring some parts of the whole enclosure can give a nice touch. Custom colour moulding is feasible for batches of 500 pieces and becomes truly cost effective for single moulding runs of 1000 units or more.


Tel: +27 11 454 8053
Fax: +27 11 608 1661
Email: sales@vepac.co.za
www: www.vepac.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Vepac Electronics


Convection cooled open-frame power supplies
26 May 2021, Vepac Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
A new range of open-frame 80 W power supplies recently launched by XP Power offers a compact and low-cost solution for a wide range of lighting, display, industrial and technology applications. The low-cost ...

Read more...
Polycarbonate enclosures in wide selection of sizes
23 June 2021, Allbro , Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Amongst the selection of enclosures manufactured locally by Allbro is the Enlec family of polycarbonate enclosures for electronic and electrical applications. Available in a selection of 18 different ...

Read more...
New members of Hammond’s miniature plastic enclosure family
23 June 2021, Electrocomp , Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The 1551 miniature plastic enclosure family from Hammond Manufacturing consists of 49 different sizes; in this latest extension to the range a further 10 variants have been introduced. In addition to ...

Read more...
Compact outdoor housings
23 June 2021, Phoenix Contact , Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The outdoor housings of the Phoenix Contact ECS series are now also available in a more compact design. The shorter installation depth of 109 mm – instead of 169 mm – is especially suitable for space-critical ...

Read more...
Cases for for small fanless designs
23 June 2021, Actum Electronics , Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
As electronics and processing systems become smaller and smaller, the need for versatile, compact form-factor cases that allow efficient heat dissipation increases. nVent Schroff offers customisable ...

Read more...
Plastic boxes for USB and utility applications
23 June 2021, Sivan Electronic Supplies , Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Gainta’s G19XX series of utility boxes and USB boxes come in a range of materials and a variety of designs to meet an array of application requirements. The G1901G/G1901C and G1911G/G1911C are ideally ...

Read more...
Remote controllable inverter
23 June 2021, Vepac Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management


Read more...
Medical AC-DC power supplies
28 April 2021, Vepac Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
Cosel announced the expansion of its medical power offering with the addition of the PJMA series. The 600 W PJMA600F and the 1000 W rated PJMA1000F have a universal input range of 85 to 264 V a.c. and ...

Read more...
Reliable grounding methods for high-voltage power supplies
26 May 2021, Vepac Electronics , Editor's Choice, Power Electronics / Power Management
Proper ground connections between a power supply, AC mains input and the application’s load are essential for stable, reliable operation, but for HV (high voltage) supplies this is even more crucial. ...

Read more...
Turnkey DC power rack and cabinet systems
26 May 2021, Vepac Electronics , Power Electronics / Power Management
EA’s flexible high-power DC supplies and electronic loads are integrated into 19-inch rack power supply or closed cabinet solutions and can be cost-effectively adapted to a wide variety of user requirements, ...

Read more...










