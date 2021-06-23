Polycarbonate enclosures in wide selection of sizes

23 June 2021 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

Amongst the selection of enclosures manufactured locally by Allbro is the Enlec family of polycarbonate enclosures for electronic and electrical applications. Available in a selection of 18 different sizes, they are halogen-free and both the base and lid are made from UL94 V-0 qualified, flame retardant, high-quality polycarbonate material.









Mounting of the enclosures does not affect their IP66 rating, unlike many other enclosures that require drilling and thereby compromise their IP level. They are also impact-resistant to IK10 level, have an operating temperature range of -20°C to +110°C and expected UV life under direct exposure of 5-8 years (or 10-15 years with indirect exposure).

Other convenient features include 1/4-turn stainless steel screws to avoid damaging the plastic enclosure’s integrity and a clean surface for mounting equipment or labels unlike other plastic enclosures that have unsightly spew/injection marks.

Available sizes range from 80 x 80 x 55 mm (H x W x D) to 360 x 200 x 150 mm. Enlec enclosures can be supplied with a clear or grey lid, as well as an optional device plate, hinges, mounting feet and screw set.

Allbro





