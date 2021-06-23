Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products



Print this page printer friendly version

Polycarbonate enclosures in wide selection of sizes

23 June 2021 Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

Amongst the selection of enclosures manufactured locally by Allbro is the Enlec family of polycarbonate enclosures for electronic and electrical applications. Available in a selection of 18 different sizes, they are halogen-free and both the base and lid are made from UL94 V-0 qualified, flame retardant, high-quality polycarbonate material.



Mounting of the enclosures does not affect their IP66 rating, unlike many other enclosures that require drilling and thereby compromise their IP level. They are also impact-resistant to IK10 level, have an operating temperature range of -20°C to +110°C and expected UV life under direct exposure of 5-8 years (or 10-15 years with indirect exposure).

Other convenient features include 1/4-turn stainless steel screws to avoid damaging the plastic enclosure’s integrity and a clean surface for mounting equipment or labels unlike other plastic enclosures that have unsightly spew/injection marks.

Available sizes range from 80 x 80 x 55 mm (H x W x D) to 360 x 200 x 150 mm. Enlec enclosures can be supplied with a clear or grey lid, as well as an optional device plate, hinges, mounting feet and screw set.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 894 8341
Fax: +27 11 918 1072
Email: marketing@allbro.com
www: www.allbro.com
Articles: More information and articles about Allbro


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Safe and secure plastic enclosures
23 June 2021, Vepac Electronics , Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The IP65-rated Fibox Cardmaster family of enclosures is designed to provide an optimal solution to instrumentation packaging. Ideal for measurement, monitoring and process control equipment, Cardmaster ...

Read more...
New members of Hammond’s miniature plastic enclosure family
23 June 2021, Electrocomp , Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The 1551 miniature plastic enclosure family from Hammond Manufacturing consists of 49 different sizes; in this latest extension to the range a further 10 variants have been introduced. In addition to ...

Read more...
Compact outdoor housings
23 June 2021, Phoenix Contact , Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The outdoor housings of the Phoenix Contact ECS series are now also available in a more compact design. The shorter installation depth of 109 mm – instead of 169 mm – is especially suitable for space-critical ...

Read more...
Cases for for small fanless designs
23 June 2021, Actum Electronics , Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
As electronics and processing systems become smaller and smaller, the need for versatile, compact form-factor cases that allow efficient heat dissipation increases. nVent Schroff offers customisable ...

Read more...
Plastic boxes for USB and utility applications
23 June 2021, Sivan Electronic Supplies , Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Gainta’s G19XX series of utility boxes and USB boxes come in a range of materials and a variety of designs to meet an array of application requirements. The G1901G/G1901C and G1911G/G1911C are ideally ...

Read more...
Watertight glass reinforced polyester enclosures
28 April 2021, Electrocomp , Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Glass reinforced polyester (GRP) enclosures from Hammond Manufacturing are lightweight and corrosion resistant. They are also UV-resistant, enabling them to be installed inside and outside. The new ...

Read more...
Two ranges of Eurocard subracks
31 March 2021, Vepac Electronics , Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
In order to meet the diverse mechanical, electrical and environmental requirements that today’s markets and applications demand, Verotec offers two distinct Eurocard subrack ranges. Recognised as leading ...

Read more...
Rack-mounted instrument enclosure
31 March 2021, Electrocomp , Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Made from extruded aluminium, the RM Series of enclosures from Hammond Manufacturing are suitable for rack-mount or desktop use. Featuring strong construction yet light in weight, the enclosures are made ...

Read more...
Outdoor housing for 4G LTE routers
31 March 2021, Otto Wireless Solutions , Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
WLink industrial wireless routers have become the preferred industrial LTE router for many customers over the last decade, largely due to their flexibility, lower cost, free backend management platform, ...

Read more...
Electronics housings for building automation
31 March 2021, Phoenix Contact , Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Industry-specific housing solutions are placing new requirements on both electronics development and the electronics housings themselves. At the same time, system solutions are playing an increasingly ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved