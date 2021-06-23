Polycarbonate enclosures in wide selection of sizes

Amongst the selection of enclosures manufactured locally by Allbro is the Enlec family of polycarbonate enclosures for electronic and electrical applications. Available in a selection of 18 different sizes, they are halogen-free and both the base and lid are made from UL94 V-0 qualified, flame retardant, high-quality polycarbonate material.
Mounting of the enclosures does not affect their IP66 rating, unlike many other enclosures that require drilling and thereby compromise their IP level. They are also impact-resistant to IK10 level, have an operating temperature range of -20°C to +110°C and expected UV life under direct exposure of 5-8 years (or 10-15 years with indirect exposure).
Other convenient features include 1/4-turn stainless steel screws to avoid damaging the plastic enclosure’s integrity and a clean surface for mounting equipment or labels unlike other plastic enclosures that have unsightly spew/injection marks.
Available sizes range from 80 x 80 x 55 mm (H x W x D) to 360 x 200 x 150 mm. Enlec enclosures can be supplied with a clear or grey lid, as well as an optional device plate, hinges, mounting feet and screw set.
Safe and secure plastic enclosures 23 June 2021, Vepac Electronics
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The IP65-rated Fibox Cardmaster family of enclosures is designed to provide an optimal solution to instrumentation packaging. Ideal for measurement, monitoring and process control equipment, Cardmaster ...
Read more...Compact outdoor housings 23 June 2021, Phoenix Contact
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The outdoor housings of the Phoenix Contact ECS series are now also available in a more compact design.
The shorter installation depth of 109 mm – instead of 169 mm – is especially suitable for space-critical ...
Read more...Cases for for small fanless designs 23 June 2021, Actum Electronics
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
As electronics and processing systems become smaller and smaller, the need for versatile, compact form-factor cases that allow efficient heat dissipation increases.
nVent Schroff offers customisable ...
Read more...Plastic boxes for USB and utility applications 23 June 2021, Sivan Electronic Supplies
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Gainta’s G19XX series of utility boxes and USB boxes come in a range of materials and a variety of designs to meet an array of application requirements.
The G1901G/G1901C and G1911G/G1911C are ideally ...
Read more...Watertight glass reinforced polyester enclosures 28 April 2021, Electrocomp
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Glass reinforced polyester (GRP) enclosures from Hammond Manufacturing are lightweight and corrosion resistant. They are also UV-resistant, enabling them to be installed inside and outside.
The new ...
Read more...Two ranges of Eurocard subracks 31 March 2021, Vepac Electronics
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
In order to meet the diverse mechanical, electrical and environmental requirements that today’s markets and applications demand, Verotec offers two distinct Eurocard subrack ranges. Recognised as leading ...
Read more...Rack-mounted instrument enclosure 31 March 2021, Electrocomp
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Made from extruded aluminium, the RM Series of enclosures from Hammond Manufacturing are suitable for rack-mount or desktop use. Featuring strong construction yet light in weight, the enclosures are made ...
Read more...Outdoor housing for 4G LTE routers 31 March 2021, Otto Wireless Solutions
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
WLink industrial wireless routers have become the preferred industrial LTE router for many customers over the last decade, largely due to their flexibility, lower cost, free backend management platform, ...
Read more...Electronics housings for building automation 31 March 2021, Phoenix Contact
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Industry-specific housing solutions are placing new requirements on both electronics development and the electronics housings themselves. At the same time, system solutions are playing an increasingly ...