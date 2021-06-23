Plastic boxes for USB and utility applications

Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products

Gainta’s G19XX series of utility boxes and USB boxes come in a range of materials and a variety of designs to meet an array of application requirements.

The G1901G/G1901C and G1911G/G1911C are ideally suited for USB-type memory card or wireless products; the G1903, G1906, G1908 and G1910 are suitable for general electronic product use; and the G1905 is a utility box with an external mounting bracket.

The boxes can be supplied in polycarbonate (transparent) for the G1901C and G1911C, high impact ABS (UL94-HB) for the G1901G , G1905 and G1911G, and flame retardant ABS (UL94-V0) for the G1903 , G1906 , G1908 and G1910.

Credit(s)

Sivan Electronic Supplies





