Plastic boxes for USB and utility applications

Gainta’s G19XX series of utility boxes and USB boxes come in a range of materials and a variety of designs to meet an array of application requirements.
The G1901G/G1901C and G1911G/G1911C are ideally suited for USB-type memory card or wireless products; the G1903, G1906, G1908 and G1910 are suitable for general electronic product use; and the G1905 is a utility box with an external mounting bracket.
The boxes can be supplied in polycarbonate (transparent) for the G1901C and G1911C, high impact ABS (UL94-HB) for the G1901G , G1905 and G1911G, and flame retardant ABS (UL94-V0) for the G1903 , G1906 , G1908 and G1910.
Safe and secure plastic enclosures 23 June 2021, Vepac Electronics
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The IP65-rated Fibox Cardmaster family of enclosures is designed to provide an optimal solution to instrumentation packaging. Ideal for measurement, monitoring and process control equipment, Cardmaster ...
Read more...Polycarbonate enclosures in wide selection of sizes 23 June 2021, Allbro
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Amongst the selection of enclosures manufactured locally by Allbro is the Enlec family of polycarbonate enclosures for electronic and electrical applications. Available in a selection of 18 different ...
Read more...Compact outdoor housings 23 June 2021, Phoenix Contact
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
The outdoor housings of the Phoenix Contact ECS series are now also available in a more compact design.
The shorter installation depth of 109 mm – instead of 169 mm – is especially suitable for space-critical ...
Read more...Cases for for small fanless designs 23 June 2021, Actum Electronics
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
As electronics and processing systems become smaller and smaller, the need for versatile, compact form-factor cases that allow efficient heat dissipation increases.
nVent Schroff offers customisable ...
Read more...Ferrite E cores 23 June 2021, Sivan Electronic Supplies
, Passive Components
Ferrite cores manufactured by Cosmo Ferrites are used in numerous applications such as lighting, power conditioning, EMI filtering, ultrasonic equipment and solar inverters.
One of the most widely ...
Read more...Watertight glass reinforced polyester enclosures 28 April 2021, Electrocomp
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Glass reinforced polyester (GRP) enclosures from Hammond Manufacturing are lightweight and corrosion resistant. They are also UV-resistant, enabling them to be installed inside and outside.
The new ...
Read more...Two ranges of Eurocard subracks 31 March 2021, Vepac Electronics
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
In order to meet the diverse mechanical, electrical and environmental requirements that today’s markets and applications demand, Verotec offers two distinct Eurocard subrack ranges. Recognised as leading ...
Read more...Rack-mounted instrument enclosure 31 March 2021, Electrocomp
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Made from extruded aluminium, the RM Series of enclosures from Hammond Manufacturing are suitable for rack-mount or desktop use. Featuring strong construction yet light in weight, the enclosures are made ...
Read more...Outdoor housing for 4G LTE routers 31 March 2021, Otto Wireless Solutions
, Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
WLink industrial wireless routers have become the preferred industrial LTE router for many customers over the last decade, largely due to their flexibility, lower cost, free backend management platform, ...