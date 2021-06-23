Ferrite E cores

Ferrite cores manufactured by Cosmo Ferrites are used in numerous applications such as lighting, power conditioning, EMI filtering, ultrasonic equipment and solar inverters.
One of the most widely used shapes is the E core, which finds use in driver transformers, power inductors, power transformers, wideband transformers, transformers and chokes for switching power supplies, filters and inductors. E-E and E-I combinations have become popular choices in the E-shape category. Typically the centre leg is twice the width of the outer legs, and the E core structure provides better self-shielding and allows for easy gapping.
Cosmo supplies E cores in a standard form for use in most commonly used transformers, with a shape that conforms to JIS and IEC standards – its EF and ETD cores have shapes that are commonly used in Europe. A wide range of sizes is available, from 8 mm to 60 mm.
