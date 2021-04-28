Samtec expands micro power connector range

The Samtec mPOWER connector system is a micro, high-power solution with design flexibility for power-only or power/signal applications. Due to the wide variety of stack heights available, mPOWER can be easily added to new or existing architectures alongside one of Samtec’s high-speed connector systems for either a unique two-piece power or a signal + power solution. A number of new additions have been made to the portfolio:
The new UMPC is a micro power cable assembly available in up to 10 positions, with current ratings from 16,8 A per contact to 8,8 A per contact (the latter is the rating if all 10 pins are powered). It is available with rugged latching options – a plastic latch is available on the top of the cable connector, or two metal latches are available on the side of the connector. Designers can also specify Teflon cable, in addition to the standard #16 or #18 AWG PVC cable. Individual components and tooling are also available.
The mPOWER board-to-board (vertical or parallel) offering of two-piece micro power board-level connectors (the UMPT and UMPS series) now includes up to 10 power pins per connector and the board-to-board stack heights have been expanded from 5 mm to 20 mm.
Finally, a new right-angle (90°) micro power terminal strip (UMPT-RA) is available for perpendicular board-to-board applications.
mPOWER connectors are available with optional welding tabs to increase the mechanical strength of the connector to the PCB. They are rated as ‘severe environment tested’ connectors and you can selectively load contacts to achieve specific creepage and clearance requirements.
