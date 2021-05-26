Categories

Design Automation



Sensor library software packs for STM32Cube

23 June 2021

By visiting www.dataweek.co.za/*jun21-st, you can learn about STMicroelectronics’ X-CUBE-MEMS1 and X-CUBE-MEMSMIC1 software expansion packages, including a wide set of examples and libraries which help developers to rapidly develop and evaluate applications based on real-time data from ST’s MEMS sensors.

X-CUBE software packages are part of the STM32 ODE (open development environment) and are built on STM32Cube software technology for ease of portability across different STM32 microcontroller series. The expansion software packages provide advanced motion, environmental and audio libraries for microcontrollers based on ARM Cortex-M3, M4, M7 and M0+ architectures, in addition to sample applications prepared for STM32 Nucleo-64 development boards with high-performance STM32F4, STM32F7 MCUs or ultra low-power STM32L0, STM32L1, STM32L4 MCUs.

For more information contact Renaldo Fibiger, Altron Arrow, +27 11 923 9600rfibiger@arrow.altech.co.zawww.altronarrow.com


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 923 9600
Fax: +27 11 923 9884
Email: info@arrow.altech.co.za
www: www.altronarrow.com
Articles: More information and articles about Altron Arrow


