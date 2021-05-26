Sensor library software packs for STM32Cube

X-CUBE software packages are part of the STM32 ODE (open development environment) and are built on STM32Cube software technology for ease of portability across different STM32 microcontroller series. The expansion software packages provide advanced motion, environmental and audio libraries for microcontrollers based on ARM Cortex-M3, M4, M7 and M0+ architectures, in addition to sample applications prepared for STM32 Nucleo-64 development boards with high-performance STM32F4, STM32F7 MCUs or ultra low-power STM32L0, STM32L1, STM32L4 MCUs.

By visiting www.dataweek.co.za/*jun21-st , you can learn about STMicroelectronics’ X-CUBE-MEMS1 and X-CUBE-MEMSMIC1 software expansion packages, including a wide set of examples and libraries which help developers to rapidly develop and evaluate applications based on real-time data from ST’s MEMS sensors.

The Thales Cinterion mPLS83-W IoT modem card simplifies global high-bandwidth IoT connectivity, delivering instant access to high-speed LTE Cat. 4 networks with 3G/2G fallback. Offered in a convenientThe MP23ABS1 from STMicroelectronics is a compact, low-power microphone built with a capacitive sensing element and an IC interface. The sensing element, capable of detecting acoustic waves, is manufacturedTT Electronics has introduced the new S-2Connect Creo SOM for rapid IoT deployment. The board is designed for engineers, programmers and developers who are charged with reducing R&D risk and fast-trackingMouser Electronics is now taking orders for the Kria KV260 Vision AI Starter Kit from Xilinx. The Kria KV260 allows design engineers with no previous experience in AI development to rapidly implementThe x-cube-TOF1 expansion software package for STM32Cube runs on STM32 microcontrollers and includes drivers that recognise time-of-flight (ToF) sensors and perform simple ranging on single or multipleTE Connectivity’s OJS power miniature PCB 10 A/16 A relays are high-performance, printed circuit board mounting power relays whose size is compatible with the existing TE OJ relay, but with much higherThe Agilex FPGA fabric and innovative chiplet architecture delivers an extensible FPGA platform that scales across a wide range of device densities and brings key features and benefits to the table.STMicroelectronics boasts that its latest Teseo-VIC3DA module is an easy-to-use dead reckoning global navigation satellite system (GNSS) standalone module, embedding a TeseoIII single-die standalone positioningVishay recently introduced a new extended-temperature ‘E’ option for its TSSP77038 infrared (IR) sensor module in the Heimdall package. Designed to meet the special requirements of outdoor applications,How do I add isolation to my ADC without harming its performance?For isolated high-performance ADCs, keep one eye on isolated clocks and a second on isolated power. SAR ADCs (successive