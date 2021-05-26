Cylindrical DC-link capacitors for PCB mounting

The new B32320I* series of compact cylindrical DC-link capacitors has been presented by TDK for mounting on PCBs. They are designed for voltages of 450 V d.c. to 1300 V d.c. and cover a capacitance range of 6,5 µF to 260 µF. The current handling capacity is up to 27,6 A (at 10 kHz, 60°C) and equivalent series resistance is 2,4 mΩ. These parts are designed for a maximum hotspot temperature of 105°C, and their plastic housing conforms to UL 94 V-0.
Depending on the model, the dimensions are between 35 x 53 mm (diameter x height) and 60 x 120 mm. Due to their relatively tall insertion height compared with cubic capacitors, the new DC-link capacitors have low footprint requirements on the PCB in relation to their capacity. All models in the new series feature five pins, which ensures high current capability as well as high stability on the PCB.
Typical areas of application include frequency converters for drives, converters for photovoltaic and air conditioning systems and critical UPS systems.
