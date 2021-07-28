Modular component placement machine

28 July 2021 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Panasonic’s VM102 is based on the AM100 component placement platform, but in a more compact form, leveraging a 14-nozzle head and up to four 20-slot feeder carts or 160 8-mm inputs, with an output of 32 100 components per hour and accuracy of 30 µm in a 1,52 m long, 3,14 m wide footprint.

VM series models share common multi-recognition cameras, feeder carts, feeders, tray towers and nozzles. The machines can make up lines with common models or blended to offer maximum scalability and affordability. This platform is focused on the mid-sized board market and is suited to producing device white goods, medical and automotive products. The VM series is geared toward applications that require advanced capabilities at an affordable price.

The VM102 can place odd-form components with stackable stick feed support, 100 N placement force and pin-in-paste lighting, an all-in-one placement head for components from 01005 size up to 150 x 25 x 28 mm, support for feeders on the front only, or front and rear, and compatibility with intelligent Panasonic feeders and nozzles.

