High-performance conformal coating

28 July 2021 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Designed to meet the demanding requirements of applications such as the defence and aerospace industries, Electrolube’s HPA is a high-performance acrylic conformal coating.

HPA is fast-drying and flexible while maintaining desirable characteristics in the most challenging of environments and its transparent finish maintains optical clarity, making it a good choice for LEDs operating in harsh environments. It is RoHS compliant, can be sprayed, dipped or brushed and

provides high adhesion to a variety of substrates.

Also made by Electrolube is HPASP which has been specifically formulated to provide a viscosity between 60 and 100 mPa•s for use in selective coating and spray equipment. Choosing HPASP can improve production efficiency by eliminating the need to use thinners.

Credit(s)

Vepac Electronics





