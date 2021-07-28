Bottle sprays for manual PCB cleaning

28 July 2021 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

kolb Cleaning Technology, a specialist in fully automated mechanical cleaning processes that are specifically tailored to industry requirements and require as little manpower as possible, has introduced two new cleaning sprays for manual cleaning of PCB assemblies.

FR60 and FR100 are ideally suited for the removal of flux residues, for example if individual components have to be cleaned by hand. The ESD-safe detergents are easy to apply to the surface to be cleaned using a spray bottle. There they dissolve contaminants and evaporate without leaving any residue. After the appropriate exposure time, the dissolved flux residues can easily be removed using the bottle’s brush head, which is particularly gentle on components.

The cleaners have different modes of action: FR60, ‘the pace-maker’, impresses with its very short application time for normal contamination. FR100, ‘the intensive’, is ideal for stubborn stains.

These new products join kolb’s range of highly efficient manual cleaning chemistries, such as OF1, CF1 and G50 solder oven cleaners, ESD-safe FloorClean and UniClean detergents, and WipeEx SMD wet wipes for manual cleaning of SMD tools such as squeegees, scrapers, etc.

Credit(s)

Allan McKinnon & Associates





