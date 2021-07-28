Component library import function for 3D AOI machines

28 July 2021 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

Automatic generation of data for board inspection on Saki 3D AOI (automatic optical inspection) systems is now possible thanks to a new ‘Job Data Convert’ function. By using the component information data generated for pick-and-place machines, this new conversion functionality enables users of Saki’s 3D AOI systems to significantly reduce the time taken to create board inspection programs by directly importing the pick-and-place data to automatically generate a library for PCBA (printed circuit board assembly) inspection.

In a typical surface mount assembly process, the production engineer sets up a data library for the placement machine which includes the physical dimensions of the components to be placed. It is also necessary to build up an inspection data library that contains the same component information to create a program for the board inspection system, which sits downstream from the pick-and-place machine. In typical SMT assembly lines with pick-and-place machines and board inspection systems, users must duplicate effort to create data libraries of components for both machines separately, which presents a productivity challenge for assembly line operations.

To address this, Saki has collaborated with pick-and-place equipment manufacturers to develop the Job Data Convert and automatic library generation function, which works with all Saki 3D AOI machines. Not only can users save their time for creating inspection programs, but they can also use this function to simplify programming procedures and programming training.

For more information contact Techmet, +27 11 824 1427 , info@techmet.co.za,

www.techmet.co.za

