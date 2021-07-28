Solder paste printer earns CFX validation

28 July 2021Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
GKG, a specialist manufacturer of SMT solder paste printing machines, announced that its advanced flagship printer model, G-Titan, has met the requirements of IPC-CFX-2591 and officially validated by IPC as CFX-compliant.
IPC-CFX is an industry-developed open international standard forming the backbone of ‘Factory of the Future’ applications. By applying CFX, G-Titan is able to communicate with most manufacturers’ business management software effectively, thereby shortening the solution deployment time between GKG and its clients.
Integration of Industry 4.0 and bidirectional DFX intelligence capabilities can help reduce the cost of entry to smart factory processes. It also eliminates the need for middleware, ensures message content data integrity and allows sending of and responding to the messages.
G-Titan is GKG’s very first model to support the IPC-CFX-2591 system and CFX validation programme.
Indium introduces new hand soldering, rework flux 23 June 2021
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Indium has released TACFlux 571HF, a new no-clean, halogen-free flux formulated for both hand soldering and rework.
TACFlux 571HF joins Indium’s versatile offering of specialty fluxes designed to ...
Read more...Modular component placement machine 28 July 2021, Techmet
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Panasonic’s VM102 is based on the AM100 component placement platform, but in a more compact form, leveraging a 14-nozzle head and up to four 20-slot feeder carts or 160 8-mm inputs, with an output of ...
Read more...Updated AOI software with enhanced 3D capabilities 28 July 2021, MyKay Tronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Users of AOI and SPI systems from Goepel electronic can look forward to a software update. With the rollout, the system software Pilot AOI version 6.5 will receive numerous small and large improvements ...
Read more...Dual-jetting fluid dispensing system 28 July 2021, Techmet
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Nordson Electronics Solutions announced the new Asymtek Forte Max fluid dispensing system with high accuracy, dual-valve jetting in two modes, and patented, real-time correction to accommodate skewed ...
Read more...High-performance conformal coating 28 July 2021, Vepac Electronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Designed to meet the demanding requirements of applications such as the defence and aerospace industries, Electrolube’s HPA is a high-performance acrylic conformal coating.
HPA is fast-drying and flexible ...
Read more...Soldering iron employs tip-heater cartridge 28 July 2021, MyKay Tronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The TD-100A from PACE Worldwide is an ergonomic soldering iron that maintains the comfort and feel of the original TD-100 handpiece, yet contains many enhancements. The TD-100A’s Cool Touch design features ...
Read more...High-capacity component storage tower 28 July 2021, MyKay Tronics
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Mycronic’s near-production MYTower component storage system has been made more versatile thanks to an innovative inventory system – a new range of high-end models that nearly doubles the capacity of previous ...
Read more...Bottle sprays for manual PCB cleaning 28 July 2021, Allan McKinnon & Associates
, Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
kolb Cleaning Technology, a specialist in fully automated mechanical cleaning processes that are specifically tailored to industry requirements and require as little manpower as possible, has introduced ...