Solder paste printer earns CFX validation

28 July 2021 Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services

GKG, a specialist manufacturer of SMT solder paste printing machines, announced that its advanced flagship printer model, G-Titan, has met the requirements of IPC-CFX-2591 and officially validated by IPC as CFX-compliant.

IPC-CFX is an industry-developed open international standard forming the backbone of ‘Factory of the Future’ applications. By applying CFX, G-Titan is able to communicate with most manufacturers’ business management software effectively, thereby shortening the solution deployment time between GKG and its clients.

Integration of Industry 4.0 and bidirectional DFX intelligence capabilities can help reduce the cost of entry to smart factory processes. It also eliminates the need for middleware, ensures message content data integrity and allows sending of and responding to the messages.

G-Titan is GKG’s very first model to support the IPC-CFX-2591 system and CFX validation programme.

For more information contact Techmet, +27 11 824 1427 , info@techmet.co.za, www.techmet.co.za

Credit(s)

Techmet





