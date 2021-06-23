High-temperature 1:1 coupled power inductors

The AEC-Q200 Grade 1 (-40°C to +125°C) parts exhibit tight coupling (k ≥ 0,98), 500 Vrms, 1-minute isolation (hipot) between primary and secondary, high efficiency and excellent current handling. They can also be used as two single inductors connected in series or parallel, as a common mode choke or as a 1:1 transformer.

u-blox announced the launch of its new PointPerfect location service, delivering an advanced GNSS augmentation data service designed from the ground up to be ultra-accurate, ultra-reliable and immediatelyMenlo Microsystems has announced a new double-pole/double-throw (DPDT) switch providing high performance and data rates for high-speed differential switching applications. Based on the company’s market-provenu-blox is introducing a set of Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth expansion cards that plug into NXP Semiconductors’ i.MX processor evaluation kits. The cards, which conform to the M.2 form factor, integrateRecently introduced by Marki Microwave are its first MMIC gain blocks, the AKA series of InGaP HBT amplifiers with a bandwidth of DC to 14 GHz. Four options are available with gain from 13 to 19 dB, P1dBThe new B32320Iseries of compact cylindrical DC-link capacitors has been presented by TDK for mounting on PCBs. They are designed for voltages of 450 V d.c. to 1300 V d.c. and cover a capacitance rangeKOA’s existing RN73 precision thin-film resistors will be superseded by the new RN73R series. The new protective coating of the RN73R offers improved moisture resistance and the high heat-resistant metalTo ensure an LNA design or device performs as designed, there are several ways of evaluating these circuits. Mainly, these measurements are to produce S-parameters, gain, noise figure and linearity figuresRecently, Nordic Semiconductor announced the launch of the ‘Nordic Partner Program’ (NPP), creating an ecosystem of companies with experience of Nordic’s solutions in order to drive greater adoption ofPasternack has expanded its line of RF loads to address myriad applications involving test, R&D, production, commercial and military RF communications systems. The new parts can be used to terminateFerrite cores manufactured by Cosmo Ferrites are used in numerous applications such as lighting, power conditioning, EMI filtering, ultrasonic equipment and solar inverters. One of the most widely