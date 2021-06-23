Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Passive Components



Print this page printer friendly version

High-temperature 1:1 coupled power inductors

28 July 2021 Passive Components

Coilcraft's MSD1278H Series of high-temperature 1:1 coupled power inductors feature magnetic shielding for compact packaging and tight winding-to-winding coupling. They are ideal for flyback, SEPIC, Cuk, Zeta and other applications.

The AEC-Q200 Grade 1 (-40°C to +125°C) parts exhibit tight coupling (k ≥ 0,98), 500 Vrms, 1-minute isolation (hipot) between primary and secondary, high efficiency and excellent current handling. They can also be used as two single inductors connected in series or parallel, as a common mode choke or as a 1:1 transformer.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Fax: 086 653 2139
Email: sales@rfdesign.co.za
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

u-blox launches PointPerfect GNSS correction service
28 July 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox announced the launch of its new PointPerfect location service, delivering an advanced GNSS augmentation data service designed from the ground up to be ultra-accurate, ultra-reliable and immediately ...

Read more...
40 Gbps DPDT differential switch
23 June 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Menlo Microsystems has announced a new double-pole/double-throw (DPDT) switch providing high performance and data rates for high-speed differential switching applications. Based on the company’s market-proven ...

Read more...
M.2 cards bring wireless connectivity options to NXP evaluation boards
23 June 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox is introducing a set of Wi-Fi 5, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth expansion cards that plug into NXP Semiconductors’ i.MX processor evaluation kits. The cards, which conform to the M.2 form factor, integrate ...

Read more...
DC-14 GHz gain block amplifiers
23 June 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Recently introduced by Marki Microwave are its first MMIC gain blocks, the AKA series of InGaP HBT amplifiers with a bandwidth of DC to 14 GHz. Four options are available with gain from 13 to 19 dB, P1dB ...

Read more...
Cylindrical DC-link capacitors for PCB mounting
23 June 2021, Electrocomp , Passive Components
The new B32320I* series of compact cylindrical DC-link capacitors has been presented by TDK for mounting on PCBs. They are designed for voltages of 450 V d.c. to 1300 V d.c. and cover a capacitance range ...

Read more...
Precision resistors for industrial applications
23 June 2021, TRX Electronics , Passive Components
KOA’s existing RN73 precision thin-film resistors will be superseded by the new RN73R series. The new protective coating of the RN73R offers improved moisture resistance and the high heat-resistant metal ...

Read more...
The basics of RF LNA testing
28 July 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
To ensure an LNA design or device performs as designed, there are several ways of evaluating these circuits. Mainly, these measurements are to produce S-parameters, gain, noise figure and linearity figures ...

Read more...
Partner programme to help wireless developers speed time-to-market
26 May 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Recently, Nordic Semiconductor announced the launch of the ‘Nordic Partner Program’ (NPP), creating an ecosystem of companies with experience of Nordic’s solutions in order to drive greater adoption of ...

Read more...
RF loads with frequencies up to 67 GHz
26 May 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Pasternack has expanded its line of RF loads to address myriad applications involving test, R&D, production, commercial and military RF communications systems. The new parts can be used to terminate ...

Read more...
Ferrite E cores
23 June 2021, Sivan Electronic Supplies , Passive Components
Ferrite cores manufactured by Cosmo Ferrites are used in numerous applications such as lighting, power conditioning, EMI filtering, ultrasonic equipment and solar inverters. One of the most widely ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved