Coilcraft's MSD1278H Series of high-temperature 1:1 coupled power inductors feature magnetic shielding for compact packaging and tight winding-to-winding coupling. They are ideal for flyback, SEPIC, Cuk, Zeta and other applications.
The AEC-Q200 Grade 1 (-40°C to +125°C) parts exhibit tight coupling (k ≥ 0,98), 500 Vrms, 1-minute isolation (hipot) between primary and secondary, high efficiency and excellent current handling. They can also be used as two single inductors connected in series or parallel, as a common mode choke or as a 1:1 transformer.
u-blox launches PointPerfect GNSS correction service 28 July 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox announced the launch of its new PointPerfect location service, delivering an advanced GNSS augmentation data service designed from the ground up to be ultra-accurate, ultra-reliable and immediately ...
Read more...40 Gbps DPDT differential switch 23 June 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Menlo Microsystems has announced a new double-pole/double-throw (DPDT) switch providing high performance and data rates for high-speed differential switching applications. Based on the company’s market-proven ...
Read more...DC-14 GHz gain block amplifiers 23 June 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Recently introduced by Marki Microwave are its first MMIC gain blocks, the AKA series of InGaP HBT amplifiers with a bandwidth of DC to 14 GHz. Four options are available with gain from 13 to 19 dB, P1dB ...
Read more...Cylindrical DC-link capacitors for PCB mounting 23 June 2021, Electrocomp
, Passive Components
The new B32320I* series of compact cylindrical DC-link capacitors has been presented by TDK for mounting on PCBs. They are designed for voltages of 450 V d.c. to 1300 V d.c. and cover a capacitance range ...
Read more...Precision resistors for industrial applications 23 June 2021, TRX Electronics
, Passive Components
KOA’s existing RN73 precision thin-film resistors will be superseded by the new RN73R series. The new protective coating of the RN73R offers improved moisture resistance and the high heat-resistant metal ...
Read more...The basics of RF LNA testing 28 July 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
To ensure an LNA design or device performs as designed, there are several ways of evaluating these circuits. Mainly, these measurements are to produce S-parameters, gain, noise figure and linearity figures ...
Read more...RF loads with frequencies up to 67 GHz 26 May 2021, RF Design
, Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Pasternack has expanded its line of RF loads to address myriad applications involving test, R&D, production, commercial and military RF communications systems.
The new parts can be used to terminate ...
Read more...Ferrite E cores 23 June 2021, Sivan Electronic Supplies
, Passive Components
Ferrite cores manufactured by Cosmo Ferrites are used in numerous applications such as lighting, power conditioning, EMI filtering, ultrasonic equipment and solar inverters.
One of the most widely ...