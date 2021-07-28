Touch-safe appliance power connectors

Saf-D-Grid builds on the proven contact technology used in Anderson Power Products’ (APP) SB and Powerpole connectors by offering features required in 380-400 V d.c. power distribution systems.

APP developed the Saf-D-Grid connector system as a safe appliance power connector for server, telecommunication and other devices up to 600 V d.c. The plug and receptacle provide for the direct connection of AC and DC electronic devices to a DC micro-grid powered by renewable-energy or high-efficiency DC sources. The connector meets international safety requirements for hazardous, low-voltage applications including UL 950 and IEC60950.

The Saf-D-Grid is size-compatible with the IEC 320C13 and C14 connection system, and is UL rated for current interrupt of up to 400 V d.c. and 30 A load. Saf-D-Grid also enables greater power density by allowing up to 30 A and 600 V (disconnect) DC or AC within the same space of the IEC320 C13 and C14 system that is typically limited to 10 A and 250 V a.c. This allows the use of Saf-D-Grid in AC systems that require more power by increasing the wattage capability within the existing connector space.

Features include:

• Make-first/break-last connection – provides the safety of an earthing path before engagement of the power contacts.

• Integral latch – connectors cannot be accidentally unmated, preventing unwanted power loss to critical equipment.

• Hot-plug rated – the connectors are rated for current interruption for both electronic (capacitive) and electrical (resistive) loads.

• Touch-safe/short protection – minimises the risk of personal contact with a hazardous voltage. Passes UL and IEC finger probe (plug and receptacle) and 3 mm probe tests (receptacle).

• Arcing protection – housings contain the arc if connectors are mated or unmated while under load, minimising risk to personnel.

