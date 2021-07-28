Time-of-flight multi-zone ranging sensor

STMicroelectronics has announced the first multi-zone FlightSense time-of-flight sensor to be offered for general-purpose applications, bringing sophisticated distance sensing to the full spectrum of consumer and industrial products.

The VL53L5CX sensor provides up to 64 sensing zones with multi-target detection, distance measurement up to 4 metres in each zone and a wide square-edged field of view with 63° diagonal. The sensor is suited to gesture recognition, complex scene analysis including 3D room mapping for robotics, storage-tank level monitoring to assist in inventory management, liquid-level control and waste-bin level monitoring to enable smart refuse collection for enhanced efficiency.

By supporting gesture recognition and automatic human presence detection, the VL53L5CX enables safe, touch-free operation with significant power saving when used for waking up publicly accessible equipment such as self-service payment terminals, as well as consumer products and domestic appliances. Featuring ST’s proven histogram processing, which greatly reduces the impact of cover-glass crosstalk, the sensor can be easily integrated and hidden behind various types of front panels. The new and innovative motion-indicator feature allows the sensor to detect if the target has moved or not.

The number of sensing arrays is programmable and the sensor can provide up to 60 frames per second in 16-zone (4x4) mode for fast ranging. With simple software configuration to reach a high resolution of 8x8 zones, the VL53L5CX can also assist keystone correction for video projectors and provide an accurate mini depth-map for augmented reality and virtual reality (AR/VR) applications.

The VL53L5CX contains a low-power microcontroller and is capable of autonomous operation for power-saving applications. It comes in a fully integrated 6,4 x 3,0 x 1,5 mm module that contains an infrared VCSEL (vertical cavity surface emission laser) emitter and a receiver with embedded SPADs (single-photon avalanche diode) and histogram-based ToF processing engine.

The module is supported by an extensive toolchain that allows ultra-fast prototyping via an easy-to-use evaluation and calibration tool. Development boards designed to integrate easily into larger prototype systems are also available. In addition, the P-NUCLEO-53L5A1 evaluation kit and X-CUBE-TOF1 software expansion pack leverage the STM32 development ecosystem for building time-of-flight applications.

For more information contact EBV Electrolink, +27 21 402 1940, capetown@ebv.com, www.ebv.com

Credit(s)

EBV Electrolink





