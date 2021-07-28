Mouser Electronics is now stocking the TMD2712 ambient light and proximity sensor from ams. The sensor incorporates an infrared (IR) VCSEL (vertical cavity surface emitting laser) and factory-calibrated VCSEL driver in a tiny 1 x 2 mm module.
The TMD2712 provides object detection by photodiode detection of reflected IR energy (sourced by the integrated VCSEL). Detect/release events are interrupt-driven and occur when a proximity result crosses upper and lower threshold settings. The proximity engine features a wide range offset adjustment to compensate for unwanted IR energy reflection at the sensor. Proximity results are further improved by automatic ambient light subtraction.
The sensor has dedicated data converters producing 16-bit data. This architecture allows applications to accurately measure ambient light, enabling devices to calculate illuminance to control display backlighting.
Applications for the TMD2712 sensor include mobile phone display and proximity management, and user proximity detection and ambient light measurement for wearables.
