Connector search spits out mated connector set in seconds

27 October 2021 Interconnection

Samtec has a multitude of ways to stack two or more boards together, thanks to a manufacturing process that allows it to position the plastic body on the terminal pin in increments of 0,13 mm on standard dual-body stacking connectors and on standard terminal strips (headers). Designers can create standard part numbers for very precise, non-industry-standard board stacking heights.

The good news is the company has literally millions of connector combinations, so chances are it can solve your design challenge. The bad news is it has literally millions of connector combinations and sorting through all of these can be difficult to say the least.

For this reason, Samtec has just introduced a new, improved and greatly simplified Solutionator Flex Stacking tool, an online connector board stacking tool that provides the mated connector set you need for your board stacking design requirements. The tool therefore gives complete part numbers of the two mating connectors that meet your design specifications.

Almost every other connector parametric search leads you to one connector and then you still have to search to find the other half of the mated set. In other words you have to do at least two searches and still figure out the stack height of the mated connecting system. With the new Solutionator tool, you can locate the best mated connector set for your board stacking application in a matter of seconds.

With most other parametric search tools, you have to begin your search by sorting through countless connector types that you’re not interested in, from a database that includes every connector product in said database. The new Solutionator Flex Stacking tool is for board-stacking connectors only and the search is simple:

• Select a connector type – you can choose a vertical (traditional ‘sandwich’), right angle (90°), coplanar (perpendicular) or bottom entry (pass-through) design.

• Select the board termination (through-hole, surface mount or press fit).

• Select the pitch (or centreline) you need. You can choose as many as you like.

• Select the number of pins (I/Os) needed for your application.

• Select the stack height range in inches or millimetres. You can select a range (for example, from 10,81-11,22 mm) or a specific stack height (for example 0,350”).

It is recommended to complete as many search attributes as possible and to be as specific as possible. As mentioned, Samtec has millions of board stacking connector combinations and the more specific your request, the quicker it is for you to identify the best solution.

The stacking tool results will list the mated connector sets that meet your design requirements. When you select one of the connector sets in the list, the tool shows the full part numbers of the mating connector set, standard book pricing, allows you to download 2D or 3D models, provides access to prints, catalogue pages and PADS libraries and you can order free samples.

The Solutionator Flex Stacking tool (www.samtec.com/picturesearch/flex-stack-solutionator) is the first instalment of several new Solutionator tools. It covers all of Samtec’s basic two-piece, pin-and-socket (header and socket strip) products. Coming soon are Solutionators for High-Speed Board-to-Board and Micro Rugged products, among others.


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 11 425 1400
Fax: 086 520 5995
Email: sales@spectrumconcepts.co.za
www: www.spectrumconcepts.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about Spectrum Concepts


