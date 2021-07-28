Interconnect system with 1,0 mm centreline

This interconnect system offers an 85% space saving on the board when compared to the standard 2,54 mm pitch connectors. A dual-beam contact design provides a reliable electrical connection even in severe shock or vibration environments. The interconnects serve a broad range of design requirements with up to 100 positions and two plating options with support for automated surface mounting and reflow processes.

Further reading:

Ambient light and proximity sensor

29 September 2021, TRX Electronics , Opto-Electronics

...

Read more...

Thermoelectric coolers for optoelectronic systems

29 September 2021, TRX Electronics , Circuit & System Protection

...

Read more...

Micro connectors with backshells

25 August 2021, Hiconnex , Interconnection

...

Read more...

Terminal blocks for measuring transducers

25 August 2021, Phoenix Contact , Interconnection

...

Read more...

Automotive quartz crystals and inductors

29 September 2021, TRX Electronics , Passive Components

...

Read more...

Meeting the demands placed on connectors in automotive electronics

29 September 2021, TRX Electronics , Interconnection

Read more...

Millimetre-wave interconnect considerations

29 September 2021, RF Design , Interconnection

...

Read more...

Charging sockets with LED indicators and temperature measurement

29 September 2021, Phoenix Contact , Interconnection

...

Read more...

EMC shields for lever-actuated PCB connectors

25 August 2021, Phoenix Contact , Interconnection

...

Read more...

Circular connectors for signals, data and/or power

28 July 2021 , Interconnection

...

Read more...

Mouser Electronics is now stocking the TMD2712 ambient light and proximity sensor from ams. The sensor incorporates an infrared (IR) VCSEL (vertical cavity surface emitting laser) and factory-calibratedFeaturing next-generation thermoelectric materials, the OptoTEC OTX/HTX Series of thermoelectric coolers from Laird Thermal Systems offers a 10% boost in cooling capacity, greater temperature differentialAt this year’s DSEI exhibition, Nicomatic launched its new DBMM Series, a modification of the DMM 2 mm connectors to include fully integrated backshells. DBMM connectors save space, measuring only 15 mmThe PTVME test-disconnect terminal blocks from Phoenix Contact are an extension to the PTV portfolio and can be used in all applications on the secondary wiring side of switching devices for transducersAbracon automotive inductors and quartz crystals are AEC-Q200 qualified and available in a variety of package sizes, with wide-ranging operating temperatures from -55°C to +155°C. Designed for high-reliabilityA few decades ago, cars were purely mechanical machines, sophisticated in terms of their moving parts but simple in their electronics. This is no longer true.There has been a general trend of radio and sensing applications shifting to higher frequencies, either to avoid interference due to the growing use of RF and microwave spectrum or to take advantage ofThe new generation of type-2 Charx connect charging sockets from Phoenix Contact offers AC home charger and charging station manufacturers and users simplified installation and maintenance, enhanced safetyShields with enhanced EMC properties are now available for the LPC 6/LPCH 6 lever-actuated PCB connectors from Phoenix Contact. With reliable protection against electromagnetic interference, the rangeFarnell is now delivering Intercontec circular connectors from TE Connectivity – an innovative, plug-and-play connector concept that simplifies modular machine design by offering a wide range of variants