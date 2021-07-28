Interconnect system with 1,0 mm centreline

Mouser Electronics is now stocking the AMPMODU 1,0 mm centreline interconnect system from TE Connectivity (TE).
This interconnect system offers an 85% space saving on the board when compared to the standard 2,54 mm pitch connectors. A dual-beam contact design provides a reliable electrical connection even in severe shock or vibration environments. The interconnects serve a broad range of design requirements with up to 100 positions and two plating options with support for automated surface mounting and reflow processes.
Applications include industrial controls, building and home automation devices, servo drives, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), I/O devices, telecommunications equipment, robotics and instrumentation and test equipment.
Ambient light and proximity sensor 29 September 2021, TRX Electronics
, Opto-Electronics
Mouser Electronics is now stocking the TMD2712 ambient light and proximity sensor from ams. The sensor incorporates an infrared (IR) VCSEL (vertical cavity surface emitting laser) and factory-calibrated ...
Read more...Thermoelectric coolers for optoelectronic systems 29 September 2021, TRX Electronics
, Circuit & System Protection
Featuring next-generation thermoelectric materials, the OptoTEC OTX/HTX Series of thermoelectric coolers from Laird Thermal Systems offers a 10% boost in cooling capacity, greater temperature differential ...
Read more...Micro connectors with backshells 25 August 2021, Hiconnex
, Interconnection
At this year’s DSEI exhibition, Nicomatic launched its new DBMM Series, a modification of the DMM 2 mm connectors to include fully integrated backshells. DBMM connectors save space, measuring only 15 mm ...
Read more...Terminal blocks for measuring transducers 25 August 2021, Phoenix Contact
, Interconnection
The PTVME test-disconnect terminal blocks from Phoenix Contact are an extension to the PTV portfolio and can be used in all applications on the secondary wiring side of switching devices for transducers ...
Read more...Automotive quartz crystals and inductors 29 September 2021, TRX Electronics
, Passive Components
Abracon automotive inductors and quartz crystals are AEC-Q200 qualified and available in a variety of package sizes, with wide-ranging operating temperatures from -55°C to +155°C. Designed for high-reliability ...
Read more...Millimetre-wave interconnect considerations 29 September 2021, RF Design
, Interconnection
There has been a general trend of radio and sensing applications shifting to higher frequencies, either to avoid interference due to the growing use of RF and microwave spectrum or to take advantage of ...
Read more...EMC shields for lever-actuated PCB connectors 25 August 2021, Phoenix Contact
, Interconnection
Shields with enhanced EMC properties are now available for the LPC 6/LPCH 6 lever-actuated PCB connectors from Phoenix Contact. With reliable protection against electromagnetic interference, the range ...