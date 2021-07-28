Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Interconnection



Print this page printer friendly version

Interconnect system with 1,0 mm centreline

27 October 2021 Interconnection

Mouser Electronics is now stocking the AMPMODU 1,0 mm centreline interconnect system from TE Connectivity (TE).

This interconnect system offers an 85% space saving on the board when compared to the standard 2,54 mm pitch connectors. A dual-beam contact design provides a reliable electrical connection even in severe shock or vibration environments. The interconnects serve a broad range of design requirements with up to 100 positions and two plating options with support for automated surface mounting and reflow processes.

Applications include industrial controls, building and home automation devices, servo drives, programmable logic controllers (PLCs), I/O devices, telecommunications equipment, robotics and instrumentation and test equipment.

For more information contact TRX Electronics, +27 12 997 0504, info@trxe.com, www.trxe.com


Credit(s)

Fax: 0862 346 870
Email: info@trxe.com
www: www.trxe.com
Articles: More information and articles about TRX Electronics


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

Ambient light and proximity sensor
29 September 2021, TRX Electronics , Opto-Electronics
Mouser Electronics is now stocking the TMD2712 ambient light and proximity sensor from ams. The sensor incorporates an infrared (IR) VCSEL (vertical cavity surface emitting laser) and factory-calibrated ...

Read more...
Thermoelectric coolers for optoelectronic systems
29 September 2021, TRX Electronics , Circuit & System Protection
Featuring next-generation thermoelectric materials, the OptoTEC OTX/HTX Series of thermoelectric coolers from Laird Thermal Systems offers a 10% boost in cooling capacity, greater temperature differential ...

Read more...
Micro connectors with backshells
25 August 2021, Hiconnex , Interconnection
At this year’s DSEI exhibition, Nicomatic launched its new DBMM Series, a modification of the DMM 2 mm connectors to include fully integrated backshells. DBMM connectors save space, measuring only 15 mm ...

Read more...
Terminal blocks for measuring transducers
25 August 2021, Phoenix Contact , Interconnection
The PTVME test-disconnect terminal blocks from Phoenix Contact are an extension to the PTV portfolio and can be used in all applications on the secondary wiring side of switching devices for transducers ...

Read more...
Automotive quartz crystals and inductors
29 September 2021, TRX Electronics , Passive Components
Abracon automotive inductors and quartz crystals are AEC-Q200 qualified and available in a variety of package sizes, with wide-ranging operating temperatures from -55°C to +155°C. Designed for high-reliability ...

Read more...
Meeting the demands placed on connectors in automotive electronics
29 September 2021, TRX Electronics , Interconnection
A few decades ago, cars were purely mechanical machines, sophisticated in terms of their moving parts but simple in their electronics. This is no longer true.

Read more...
Millimetre-wave interconnect considerations
29 September 2021, RF Design , Interconnection
There has been a general trend of radio and sensing applications shifting to higher frequencies, either to avoid interference due to the growing use of RF and microwave spectrum or to take advantage of ...

Read more...
Charging sockets with LED indicators and temperature measurement
29 September 2021, Phoenix Contact , Interconnection
The new generation of type-2 Charx connect charging sockets from Phoenix Contact offers AC home charger and charging station manufacturers and users simplified installation and maintenance, enhanced safety ...

Read more...
EMC shields for lever-actuated PCB connectors
25 August 2021, Phoenix Contact , Interconnection
Shields with enhanced EMC properties are now available for the LPC 6/LPCH 6 lever-actuated PCB connectors from Phoenix Contact. With reliable protection against electromagnetic interference, the range ...

Read more...
Circular connectors for signals, data and/or power
28 July 2021 , Interconnection
Farnell is now delivering Intercontec circular connectors from TE Connectivity – an innovative, plug-and-play connector concept that simplifies modular machine design by offering a wide range of variants ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved