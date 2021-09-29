Tiny 5 W to 150 W power modules

27 October 2021
Power Electronics / Power Management
TDK’s series of µPOL DC-DC converters, with their compact size and high power density, are ideal point-of-load solutions for applications such as big data, machine learning (ML), artificial intelligence (AI), 5G cells, IoT and computing enterprise.
Rather than using a side-by-side discrete integrated circuit (IC) and discrete inductor, the FS series integrates the IC and inductor in a compact configuration which offers a high-density solution for space-constrained applications requiring a low-profile power source.
At 3,3 x 3,3 x 1,5 mm, they minimise the required external components, retaining the highest possible performance while offering a simplified design for ease of integration. This family can deliver a high-density solution of 1 Watt per mm3, while offering a 50% smaller solution size than the other products available in its class. As a result, this minimises system solution cost and reduces board size and assembly costs, as well as bills of material and printed circuit board costs. It operates across a broad junction temperature range from -40°C to 125°C.
TDK has been developing patents related to these innovations over several years. µPOL technology was developed by TDK’s group company Faraday Semi. These solutions incorporate high-performance semiconductors in advanced packaging technologies such as semiconductor embedded in substrate (SESUB) and advanced electronic components to achieve unique system integration in a smaller size and lower profile through 3D integration. This integration allows TDK to deliver higher efficiency and ease of use at a lower total system cost.
μPOL technology includes a DC-DC converter placed in the vicinity of complex chipsets such as ASICs, FPGAs and others. By minimising the distance between the converter and the chipset, the resistance and inductance components are minimised, allowing for fast response and accurate regulation with dynamic load currents.
Other features of μPOL technology are:
• Plug-and-play (no external compensation required).
