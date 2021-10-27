Saki SPI and AOI machines awarded IPC-CFX certification
27 October 2021
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
Saki, an innovator in the field of automated optical and X-ray inspection equipment, announced that its 3Si solder paste inspection (SPI) and 3Di automated optical inspection (AOI) solutions have been certified by the IPC as IPC-CFX compliant.
Saki’s certification for IPC-CFX (Connected Factory Exchange), a global standard to simplify and standardise M2M (machine-to-machine) and machine-to-MES communication, provides customers with a high level of reliability when installing Saki’s inspection machines in the future. The system enables effective data communication between devices in a factory line, improving the efficiency and visibility of the entire line and reducing costs.
The 3Si and 3Di series solutions are capable of high-speed precision measurement and inspection using proprietary hardware and software technologies and enable M2M connection with solder printers and pick-and-place machines. With the addition of Saki to the IPC-CFX QPL (Qualified Products List), Saki’s M2M capability now offers a ‘Smart Factory’ solution that can be connected to other IPC-CFX compatible devices in the factory, contributing to the improvement of product quality and productivity of the entire line.
