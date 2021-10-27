3D AOI system for high-end electronics assembly
27 October 2021
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
The ISO-Spector M2 is a new full 3D AOI system with artificial intelligence (AI) for high-end electronics assembly.
A fast-to-program solution, the Mek (Marantz Electronics) machine features advanced hardware specifications and introduces a convenient and fast automatic programming method while achieving production-ready inspection results with very short cycle times.
The system builds on the popular Mek M1 AOI. Inspection performance and speed have been greatly improved while improving convenience and functionality. By adopting a completely redesigned chassis, the M2 can accommodate larger boards (510 x 460 mm) and an optional angular camera in a significantly smaller machine footprint. The newly developed conveyor system with pneumatic drives minimises PCB transport, reducing handling times by 27%.
Hardware and software optimisations deliver 20% faster inspection times, with the optical unit featuring a high-resolution (25 MP) camera with advanced lens optics, large field of view (69 x 69 mm) and four multi-frequency Moiré projectors. With the optional 8 micron lens, the system is able to reliably inspect 0201 metric (008004”) components and solder joints.
The programming of the ISO-Spector M2 is fast, easy and programmer-independent. Programming takes just half the time of the system’s predecessor thanks to changes to the way the data is imported and enhanced automatic component package recognition. ODB++ files can now be loaded in a single step.
The AI learns the production process values of assembled and reflowed PCBs and then recognises defects based on hundreds of pre-set parameters. This is particularly significant in the inspection of solder joints, which are typically the most difficult and time consuming to program in AOIs. Offline programming is possible and a new auto debugging function minimises programmer intervention during production.
Smart factories demand that all systems in the production line are connected not only ‘horizontally’ but also ‘vertically’ through data management centres (servers, cloud, etc.) and communicate with each other via MES or ERP systems to improve operations. The ISO-Spector M2 integrates fully with Industry 4.0 specifications via the FIBER system for classification, repair, traceability and SPC and is compatible with integrated line management systems such as Panasonic iLNB and Fuji Nexim. Next-generation standards support like IPC-CFX and SEMI SMT-ELS allows users to analyse information from the inspection machine and the entire production line to inform the user when to perform predictive maintenance.
All ISO-Spector M2 systems are equipped with sophisticated computer backup systems which guarantee that high-volume production can continue without interruption.
For more information contact Zetech One, +27 73 885 3819, inna@zetech.co.za, www.zetech.co.za
