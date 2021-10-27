Flexible X-ray component counter

27 October 2021

Inventory knowledge is essential for modern PCB production. Whether you are an SMT manufacturer, supplier or broker, live monitoring of inventory in your MRP system at all times minimises stock, labour, errors and costs while ensuring customer confidence and trust.

To this end, the Dage Assure Flex machine from Nordson Dage enables intelligent inline integration for component counting with complete reel counting flexibility. It represents a complete counting solution for every workflow, from manual loading by an operator to operator-free inline configuration.

Dage Assure Flex can be monitored and controlled away from the line with the Assure Remote Control Station, allowing the user to configure and monitor reel performance remotely. Reels are handled robotically from drop-off through to collection. New labels can be automatically applied with the Label Applicator Module and existing label counts can also be updated.

Urgent reels may be counted on demand with the high-priority load slot, while good reels and those requiring additional checking can be automatically sorted into different output trolleys.

The machine has an integrated conveyor which can feed into a range of existing high-capacity storage system solutions. Reels are fed through a conveyor for a fast, automatic count. Integration to new storage systems is fast and easy with Dage Assure Flex’s robust and well-documented software interfaces.

Tailored to customers’ specific needs, a comprehensive range of loading and unloading options are available for high-throughput standalone operation. Dage Assure Flex can also be integrated into a wide range of high-capacity storage systems.

For more information contact Techmet, +27 11 824 1427 , info@techmet.co.za, www.techmet.co.za

