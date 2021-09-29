Categories

Editor's Choice
Multimedia, Videos
Analogue, Mixed Signal, LSI
Circuit & System Protection
Computer/Embedded Technology
Design Automation
DSP, Micros & Memory
Electronics Technology
Enclosures, Racks, Cabinets & Panel Products
Events
Interconnection
Manufacturing / Production Technology, Hardware & Services
News
Opto-Electronics
Passive Components
Power Electronics / Power Management
Programmable Logic
Smart Home Automation new
Switches, Relays & Keypads
Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Test & Measurement





Test & Measurement



Print this page printer friendly version

Using waveguide shorts and shims for RF testing

27 October 2021 Test & Measurement

Information from Pasternack.

For many RF test applications in the higher frequencies, such as millimetre-waves, or for high-power use cases, rectangular waveguides are the interconnect solution of choice. In a similar vein to short-open-load-through (SOLT) calibration standards used for vector network analyser (VNA) calibration with coaxial interconnect, VNA using waveguide interconnect requires waveguide calibration standards.

Even with coaxial interface VNA, there are many cases where waveguides may be used after the VNA coaxial ports. For instance, a frequency converter system may be used to increase the frequency range of operation of a VNA to hundreds of gigahertz, which typically results in the use of waveguide interconnect for the higher-frequency portion of the test apparatus. In order to calibrate to the device-under-test (DUT) ports, waveguide calibration standards are needed.

Coaxial calibration standards for SOLT calibration ideally included a zero-ohm short, an infinite-ohm open, a termination load perfectly matched to the characteristic impedance of the coaxial line with zero reflection and a perfect ‘through’ matched to the coaxial line characteristic impedance.

With a waveguide, however, there is no way to build a perfect waveguide ‘open’. For instance, an open waveguide will simply radiate as a waveguide antenna with a substantial return loss that invalidates the use of an open waveguide as an open calibration standard. Instead, a shim or spacer that is matched to a quarter wavelength of the desired test frequency, backed by a solid metal waveguide plate (waveguide short), is used.

Given that the shift is exactly a quarter wavelength at a desired frequency, the reflected wave from the shim-short pair will be offset in phase by 180 degrees at the opening of the waveguide. In this way, a waveguide shim-short may be used as a waveguide open for the purpose of VNA calibration and other measurement tool calibrations. For a waveguide calibration kit, all that is needed is a quarter wave shim, a short and a good waveguide termination.

It is important to note that for wideband applications, the phase delay of a shim-short for a waveguide will not generate a perfect 180 degree phase shift across the entire waveguide frequency band. There will be some error for frequencies that have a wavelength different from the quarter-wave shim. This error can typically be calculated and corrected within the VNA software, however, so it should not pose a significant increase in measurement uncertainty.

It is also possible to manufacture an indented short that is exactly a quarter-wavelength deep for a given application, though it is generally more appropriate to use a flush short and a shim, with shims of various thickness, for optimum calibration for a given use case. This is because some testing requirements may be for different areas of the waveguide operating frequency range and would result in better accuracy using a quarter-wave shim centred at the frequency area of interest.

For more information contact Andrew Hutton, RF Design, +27 21 555 8400, andrew@rfdesign.co.za, www.rfdesign.co.za


Credit(s)

Tel: +27 21 555 8400
Fax: 086 653 2139
Email: sales@rfdesign.co.za
www: www.rfdesign.co.za
Articles: More information and articles about RF Design


Share this article:
Share via emailShare via LinkedInPrint this page

Further reading:

GNSS receiver evaluation software
29 September 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
u-blox announced the launch of its new global navigation satellite system (GNSS) evaluation software, u-center 2. The software, which runs on Microsoft Windows, offers anyone working with tenth-generation ...

Read more...
First verified OTDOA positioning test for 5G NR
29 September 2021, Coral-i Solutions , Test & Measurement
The industry’s first OTDOA (observed time difference of arrival) protocol conformance test for 5G New Radio (NR) has been verified with a device containing the MediaTek M70 5G modem and the Anritsu ME7834NR ...

Read more...
Mixed-signal oscilloscopes for general-purpose debugging
29 September 2021, Concilium Technologies , Test & Measurement
Powerful, intuitive to use and easy to own, the Infiniium EXR-Series extends the power of Keysight Technologies’ Infiniium MXR oscilloscope family to customers that want to buy through the company’s global ...

Read more...
High-isolation absorptive SPDT switch
25 August 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPC6324 from Qorvo is a silicon on insulator (SOI) SPDT switch that operates from 5 MHz to 6000 MHz. It has a switching speed of 180-470 ns, insertion loss of less than 1,35 dB with isolation of up ...

Read more...
The basics of MIMO versus SISO antenna technologies
25 August 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
Though the terms single-input single-output (SISO) and multi-input multi-output (MIMO) originate with controls engineering, SISO and MIMO are now very commonly discussed in reference to RF antennas. In ...

Read more...
High-linearity DP4T routing switch
25 August 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The QPC1220Q from Qorvo is a high-linearity DP4T (double-pole four-throw) routing switch that operates from 617 to 6000 MHz for multiple air interfaces including 5G. It has an insertion loss of less than ...

Read more...
Directional terminal-mount antenna with flexible gooseneck
25 August 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The TS.89 Sighunter from Taoglas is a mechanically robust ISM/LoRa/Sigfox antenna designed to be directly mounted onto a device via its flexible gooseneck and SMA(M) connector. The adjustable gooseneck ...

Read more...
Highly flexible remote I/O controllers
29 September 2021, RF Design , Computer/Embedded Technology
Remote I/O devices are well-established in the industrial world. By supporting popular communications protocols such as Modbus, they give other equipment and control systems such as scada access to remote ...

Read more...
Millimetre-wave interconnect considerations
29 September 2021, RF Design , Interconnection
There has been a general trend of radio and sensing applications shifting to higher frequencies, either to avoid interference due to the growing use of RF and microwave spectrum or to take advantage of ...

Read more...
Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy module
29 September 2021, RF Design , Telecoms, Datacoms, Wireless, IoT
The BMD-330 from u-blox is a Bluetooth 5.0 Low Energy module with a 200 m range. It is based on Nordic Semiconductor’s nRF52810 SoC with an integrated ARM Cortex-M4F 32-bit processor, and supports a data ...

Read more...










Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd
1st Floor, Stabilitas House
265 Kent Ave, Randburg, 2194
South Africa

Publications by Technews

»  Dataweek Electronics & Communications Technology
»  Electronics Buyers' Guide (EBG)

»  Hi-Tech Security Solutions
»  Hi-Tech Security Business Directory

»  Motion Control in Southern Africa
»  Motion Control Buyers' Guide (MCBG)

»  South African Instrumentation & Control
»  South African Instrumentation & Control Buyers' Guide (IBG)



© Technews Publishing (Pty) Ltd | All Rights Reserved